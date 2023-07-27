FDIC's New Capital Proposal Could Crimp Dividends and Buybacks for Big Banks

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) got one step closer Thursday to requiring banks to have more cash on hand—requirements which, if implemented, would have impacts on shareholders, private equity firms and clients.

The FDIC proposed more stringent capital requirements for banks in the aftermath of the regional banking crisis earlier this year. While some critics said it could crimp shareholder dividends and buybacks for years to come, regulators said big banks have ample time and capital to comply without hurting either.

Key Takeaways FDIC's new bank capital rule proposal, critics say, could wipe out big banks' excess capital, forcing them to reduce dividends and buybacks for shareholders.

It could take years for even the biggest banks to recover their lost capital buffers, according to an analysis by Morgan Stanley.

More than 30 U.S.-based lenders, including many regional banks, could be subject to the new rules.

Hedge funds and private equity firms like Blackstone could stand to benefit, as they could lure away shareholders and clients from the biggest banks.

Who Are These New Rules For?

The new rule proposal is part of a years-long effort by regulators to get the U.S. banking system on track to adopt the Basel III framework, a standardized version of international banking standards adopted in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. It seeks to fix what regulators consider an undercapitalized and over-leveraged banking system, one that could be vulnerable to future banking crises.

The regulations would be applicable to banks with greater than $100 billion in assets, that's roughly 30 U.S.-based lenders fall under this category, including regional banks like M&T Bank (MTB) and KeyCorp (KEY).

While the rules will not be applicable to community banks, institutions with greater than $5 billion in tradable assets and liabilities as well as those with trading assets greater than 10% of total assets would also need to comply.

The FDIC voted 3-2 Thursday to move the proposal forward and is now seeking comments on the regulation, with the intention of starting the transition July 2025.

What Do The Proposed Rules Do?

Among the features are stricter capital requirements, a simpler and standardized framework for calculating risk, and changes to the models-based regulatory approach, which FDIC regulators say is volatile, as it can generate inaccurate estimates of risk, and lacks transparency. A 2016 study by the European Central Bank (ECB) found that the models-based approach tends to underestimate default risk by up to a percentage point.

A brisk pace of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve eroded the value of long-term bonds held by many banks, causing unrealized losses. Silicon Valley Bank's attempt to sell such investments triggered a run on the bank, causing it to fail and sending the entire regional banking industry into turmoil.



"As the size and complexity of a financial institution increases, there are more opportunities for operational risk to emerge," said FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg. "Operational risk exposures have been, and continue to be a persistent and growing risk for financial institutions, and the introduction of a simpler, standardized risk calculation is an important element of this proposal."

Impact on Banks, Their Shareholders and Consumers

Although the rules likely wouldn't be implemented for several years, they could virtually erase the more than $100 billion that big banks have accumulated in excess capital over the past decade, and take them years to recover the losses, Bloomberg Intelligence estimated. This could have immediate effects on shareholders as banks would be forced to limit share buybacks and dividend payouts.

An analysis by Morgan Stanley, reported by Reuters, found that even the nation's biggest banks would need up to two years to recover the lost capital. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC)—the two biggest U.S. banks by assets—would achieve that feat in just under two years. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citigroup (C) would require three and four years to do so, respectively.

Greg Baer, President and CEO of the Bank Policy Institute, said the regulations "would unnecessarily increase the amount of required capital for banks, with resulting harm for consumers and small businesses," and make the U.S. "the only major banking center where credit risk for capital purposes is assessed solely by federal regulators and not with agency-supervised bank models or use of external credit ratings."

Regulators, however, disagree.

"Owners of these banks would effectively be given four years to increase their skin in the game to the new required levels. Over the past four years, big banks paid out more than $500 billion in dividends and share buybacks to their owners. This is just a fraction of what they'll need to take on that is currently shouldered by taxpayers and the public," said Rohit Chopra, Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau who is also on the FDIC board.

Separately, some worry additional capital requirements would mean banks pass on some of those costs to consumers.

"Higher capital requirements definitely are going to increase the cost of credit, which is bad for the economy," JP Morgan CFO Jeremy Barnum said during the bank's second quarter earnings call earlier this month.

Who Stands to Benefit?

While big banks and their shareholders may have something to lose, hedge funds and private equity asset managers like Blackstone (BX) and Apollo Global Management (APO) could stand to gain. They would not be burdened by the same capital requirements and could lure away shareholders and clients from big banks.

"Asset managers stand to benefit because banks affected by the proposed rule may sell or divest certain loans and other assets, creating an opportunity for less-regulated funds and private-credit firms to step in to fill the void," said John Popeo, Partner at the Gallatin Group, in an email.

"They're dancing in the streets," JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said when asked about the impending rule proposal during JPMorgan's second quarter earnings call.