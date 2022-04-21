New Fidelity ETFs Focus on Crypto, Metaverse, ESG

Fidelity Investments has launched four new exchange traded funds (ETFs) that focus on three growing investment trends: cryptocurrencies; the metaverse; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. These funds are the Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG), the Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET), the Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF (FSBD), and the Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (FSLD).

These four funds had inception dates of April 19, 2022. The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) will not offer direct exposure to cryptocurrencies but will invest in companies that support the broader digital assets ecosystem.

Key Takeaways Fidelity has launched four new ETFs focused on growing investment trends.

One invests in equities of companies supporting the crypto and digital payments industries.

Another invests in equities of companies developing the metaverse.

Two bond ETFs will follow ESG criteria, especially regarding sustainability.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG)

This ETF seeks to track the performance of the Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments Index, normally by investing at least 80% of its assets in securities included in the index. The index is designed to reflect the performance of a global universe of companies engaged in activities related to cryptocurrency, related blockchain technology, and digital payments processing.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET)

This ETF seeks to track the performance of the Fidelity Metaverse Index, normally by investing at least 80% of its assets in securities included in the index. The index is designed to reflect the performance of a global universe of companies that develop, manufacture, distribute, or sell products or services related to establishing and enabling the metaverse.

Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF (FSBD)

This ETF seeks a high level of current income. It normally will invest at least 80% of its assets in debt securities of all types that Fidelity believes have positive ESG benefits, as well as in repurchase agreements (repos) for those securities.

Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (FSLD)

This ETF seeks a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital. It normally will invest at least 80% of its assets in investment grade debt securities (those of medium and high quality) of all types that Fidelity believes have positive ESG benefits, as well as in repos for those securities.

