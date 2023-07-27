There's a New Nation-Leading Rate on Money Market Accounts

For the first time in four weeks, we've seen a change in the top rate you can earn on a money market account. The best nationally available rate in the country is now 5.21% APY, which bests the previous leading rate of 5.06% APY. It's also a tad better than the top high-yield savings account rate of 5.20% APY.
Today's New Money Market Leader
Coming to the fore today in our daily ranking of the best money market accounts is Republic Bank of Chicago. Its 5.21% APY rate is available with a minimum deposit and ongoing balance of $2,500. It's available for anyone in the U.S. to open online, with the exception of residents of four states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
If the minimum balance or your state of residence is an obstacle, don't fret, as there are plenty of other options to earn an exceptional rate right now. Our rankings list the top 15 rates in the country, including three other options that pay 5.00% or better.
If you don't care about the option to write paper checks from your account, you should also consider the best high-yield savings accounts. Though the rate leader there is paying 5.20% APY—one basis point below the new money market leader—the list of options paying at least 5.00% is more robust for those accounts, giving you 14 other choices paying 5.00% APY or more.
Money Market and Savings Account Rates Are at Record Highs
Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively hiking the federal funds rate rate in a fight against inflation that reached a 40-year high in June 2022. Over the last 17 months, the Fed has implemented 11 rate increases, raising rates in every meeting except one. With its latest increase yesterday, the benchmark rate has reached a target range of 5.25-5.50%, its highest level in more than 22 years.
The central bank's moves have a direct impact on savers, because when the federal funds rate climbs, it pushes banks and credit unions to raise the rates they pay customers on savings, money market, and certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. As a result, the rates on these accounts have surged in 2022 and 2023, and they are still climbing.
Money Market vs. High-Yield Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?
In times past, money market accounts required a larger balance and paid a higher interest rate than standard savings account. But the arrival of high-yield savings account on the scene has changed that, with the top-paying savings account in the country often paying a higher rate than the best money market account.
The requirement to deposit a large balance is also largely gone. There are certainly money market accounts, as well as high-yield savings accounts, that require a minimum balance of $10,000 or $25,000. But there are also plenty that stipulate no minimum deposit or a very modest one.
As a result, money market and high-yield savings accounts are fairly interchangeable these days, with one exception: Money market accounts allow you to write paper checks from your account.
If this is useful to you, shop from the best rates on true money market accounts that offer this feature. Just don't assume that if the account has "money market" in its name it offers check-writing. Some banks simply use the term on regular savings accounts as a marketing tactic.
If writing paper checks from your savings is not important to you, it's smart to consider both the top high-yield savings accounts and the top money market accounts, and then choose whichever option offers you the best features for your needs.
Why It's Worth Shopping Around for a Top Rate
|Account Type
|National Average Across All FDIC Banks
|Today's Top Nationally Available Rate
|How Much More You Can Earn with the Top Rate
|Savings Account
|0.42% APY
|5.20% APY
|12 times more
|Money Market Account
|0.63% APY
|5.21% APY
|8 times more
Will Savings and Money Market Rates Climb Higher?
Yesterday's rate increase by the Federal Reserve was widely expected, prompting many banks and credit unions to raise their deposit rates ahead of the official announcement. That's why we've been seeing increases over the last many weeks.
But it's probably true that some banks deferred a planned rate increase until seeing the Fed hike on the books. Alternatively, some may find themselves having to offer higher rates to compete in light of other institutions raising their savings and money market rates.
Also, the Fed won't meet again on rates until September 19–20, meaning the fed funds rates will stay put for eight weeks. During that stretch, it's likely that some banks and credit unions will bump up their savings and money market rates to attract customer deposits in this high-rate environment.
What happens to savings and money market rates further down the road is impossible to predict right now. That's because the Fed's written announcement yesterday, as well as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's post-announcement comments, have made it clear the committee has not decided whether it will or won't implement any more rate hikes in 2023. Powell emphasized that each rate decision will be taken "meeting by meeting."
What we do know is that today's record rates on money market and savings accounts, as well as CDs, will probably inch up a bit more as a result of the Fed's July increase. But whether they keep climbing after that is currently anyone's guess.
For funds you know you won't need for a while, you could lock in one of today's record rates for months or years down the road with a CD. Unlike savings and money market accounts, whose rates can drop at any time, a CD's rate is fixed for the full term you choose. To make your shopping easy, simply visit our daily ranking of the best CD rates.
Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure
Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs and savings accounts to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.
Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U)."
Federal Reserve System. "Open Market Operations."
Federal Reserve Board. "Calendar."
Federal Reserve Board. "FOMC Press Conference, July 26, 2023."