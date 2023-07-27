There's a New Nation-Leading Rate on Money Market Accounts

For the first time in four weeks, we've seen a change in the top rate you can earn on a money market account. The best nationally available rate in the country is now 5.21% APY, which bests the previous leading rate of 5.06% APY. It's also a tad better than the top high-yield savings account rate of 5.20% APY.



Today's New Money Market Leader

Coming to the fore today in our daily ranking of the best money market accounts is Republic Bank of Chicago. Its 5.21% APY rate is available with a minimum deposit and ongoing balance of $2,500. It's available for anyone in the U.S. to open online, with the exception of residents of four states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

If the minimum balance or your state of residence is an obstacle, don't fret, as there are plenty of other options to earn an exceptional rate right now. Our rankings list the top 15 rates in the country, including three other options that pay 5.00% or better.

If you don't care about the option to write paper checks from your account, you should also consider the best high-yield savings accounts. Though the rate leader there is paying 5.20% APY—one basis point below the new money market leader—the list of options paying at least 5.00% is more robust for those accounts, giving you 14 other choices paying 5.00% APY or more.

Money Market and Savings Account Rates Are at Record Highs

Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively hiking the federal funds rate rate in a fight against inflation that reached a 40-year high in June 2022. Over the last 17 months, the Fed has implemented 11 rate increases, raising rates in every meeting except one. With its latest increase yesterday, the benchmark rate has reached a target range of 5.25-5.50%, its highest level in more than 22 years.

The central bank's moves have a direct impact on savers, because when the federal funds rate climbs, it pushes banks and credit unions to raise the rates they pay customers on savings, money market, and certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. As a result, the rates on these accounts have surged in 2022 and 2023, and they are still climbing.

Money Market vs. High-Yield Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?

In times past, money market accounts required a larger balance and paid a higher interest rate than standard savings account. But the arrival of high-yield savings account on the scene has changed that, with the top-paying savings account in the country often paying a higher rate than the best money market account.

The requirement to deposit a large balance is also largely gone. There are certainly money market accounts, as well as high-yield savings accounts, that require a minimum balance of $10,000 or $25,000. But there are also plenty that stipulate no minimum deposit or a very modest one.

As a result, money market and high-yield savings accounts are fairly interchangeable these days, with one exception: Money market accounts allow you to write paper checks from your account.

If this is useful to you, shop from the best rates on true money market accounts that offer this feature. Just don't assume that if the account has "money market" in its name it offers check-writing. Some banks simply use the term on regular savings accounts as a marketing tactic.

If writing paper checks from your savings is not important to you, it's smart to consider both the top high-yield savings accounts and the top money market accounts, and then choose whichever option offers you the best features for your needs.



Why It's Worth Shopping Around for a Top Rate