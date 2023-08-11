News Corp Shares Rise After Profit Beat on Cost Cuts and Says It Anticipates AI Gains

Key Takeaways News Corp's profit beat estimates as the media giant cut costs.

The company said more than half of 2023 revenue came from digital platforms.

CEO Robert Thomson said that AI would increase revenues and reduce expenses in the future.

News Corp (NWSA) shares climbed 4.6% Friday after the company posted better-than-expected results on cost-cutting moves, and said artificial intelligence (AI) would help boost future results.

Rupert Murdoch’s media company reported fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14, almost twice what analysts had anticipated. Revenue fell 9% to $2.43 billion, below forecasts, as sales in all segments of the company declined. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 36% for the news media division, and 25% at Dow Jones. Book division EBITDA plunged 66%, and digital real estate services lost 11%.

CEO Robert Thomson said the results highlighted the durability and depth of News Corp’s revenue streams, “and the impact of stringent cost controls as we navigated challenging macro conditions.”

Thomson explained that for the first time ever, more than half of the company’s revenue in 2023 came from its digital platforms. He added that digital momentum is growing because of AI, which News Corp believes presents “a remarkable opportunity to create a new stream of revenues, while allowing us to reduce costs across the business.” Thomson indicated that the company is in active negotiations to establish a value for its content and internet protocol “that will play a crucial role in the future of AI.”

Shares of News Corp rose to their highest level since February following the news.

