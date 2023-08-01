Government Agency Investigates 280,000 Teslas Over Steering Issues

By
Vivian Medithi
Vivian Medithi
Published August 01, 2023
An employee drives a Tesla Motors Inc. Model S electric automobile hands-free, equipped with Autopilot hardware and software

Jasper Juinen / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is once again in hot water with the federal government following a dozen reports of steering issues on 280,000 of the company's vehicles.

Key Takeaways

  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated a probe into Tesla's 2023 editions of Models 3 and Y.
  • Drivers are encountering steering issues in the affected models, causing at least one crash across 12 reports.
  • Tesla has had issues with its vehicles' self-driving capabilities in the past and is also dealing with problems related to the driving range of its electric vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has begun an investigation into Tesla's vehicles, which could progress to an engineering analysis and a potential recall. The loss of power steering and steering control are so far specific to 2023 editions of the Models 3 and Y.

While the incidents have yet to cause any injuries, one of the 12 failure reports did result in a crash.

The preliminary investigation comes one month after the NHTSA publicized a letter sent to Tesla in August 2022 requesting additional data regarding Tesla Autopilot and driver assistance systems. That request was made after a preliminary investigation into Tesla crashes with parked vehicles was upgraded to an engineering analysis.

In November 2022, a Tesla Model S using "full self-driving" abruptly braked, causing an eight-car pileup on the San Francisco Bay Bridge.

Tesla is also facing additional scrutiny over the driving range of its electric vehicles. Reuters reported July 27 that Tesla vehicles were intentionally designed to misrepresent vehicle driving range, and that the company had a secret team in place suppressing "thousands" of complaints on the subject.

