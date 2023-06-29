Nickel Prices Soften Amid Indonesia Supply Boost

But Growing Demand EV Batteries Keeps Prices Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Published June 29, 2023
Assembling an EV battery module
Assembling a battery module.

Tanaphot Iamjaro/Getty Images

Makers of electric vehicle batteries and the cars that run on them have benefited from surging output by Indonesia, the world's largest producer of nickel, a key battery component that soared in value last year.

Key Takeaways

  • Last year's surging nickel price has eased as Indonesia stepped up production.
  • A surplus of the metal, which is a key component of electric vehicle batteries, should grow this year, according to analysts.
  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove up prices in 2022.
  • Nickel prices remain elevated compared with the pre-pandemic era.


However, nickel prices remain considerably higher before the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the world's leading international energy body reportedly is considering guidelines to address supply disruptions of the rare earth minerals used in EV batteries.

A surplus in the global nickel market should grow this year and persist through at least 2028, analysts recently told attendees at a large mining conference in Indonesia.

That surplus marks a stark departure from early 2022, when nickel prices spiked after Russia, a key global supplier, invaded Ukraine. In the weeks after the invasion, global prices shot up 40-45% to the highest level since mid-2007.

Indonesia, however, filled the supply gap. Already the world's largest producer of nickel ore, the country boosted production by 54% last year. Its output accounted for almost half of the world's total nickel production 3.3 million metric tons, up 21% from the previous year.

The latest forecast may ease concerns for EV battery producers and car makers. Depending on the exact type of battery, nickel makes up 50-80% of the minerals used in EV cathodes, which in turn account for about 30% of an EV battery's mass.

Despite last year's production surge, prices remain relatively high. Spot global prices this week fell to below $20,000 per metric ton, down from $30,424 at the start of the year and almost $34,000 in March 2022. But they remain 50-60% higher than just prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Higher post-pandemic prices, in addition to last year's supply hiccup, reflect burgeoning demand for EV batteries.

Ellie Wang, a Shanghai-based analyst with consulting CRU Group, predicts global nickel demand will reach 4.3 million metric tons annually by 2027, a 43% increase from 3 million metric tons a year ago and 30% more than last year's entire global production.

EV battery demand has placed increasing pressure on the world's suppliers of rare earth minerals -- including nickel, cobalt, manganese and lithium.

As a result, by the end of the year, the International Energy Agency reportedly will establish guidelines aimed at limiting import dependence on a single mineral supplier.

With supplies of rare earth minerals often concentrated among a few sources, the IEA reportedly will consider guidelines that mandate joint procurement beyond certain established import thresholds.

