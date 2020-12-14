Key Takeaways Analysts estimate EPS of $0.62 vs. $0.70 in Q2 FY 2020.

Direct to consumer sales are expected to rise YOY.

Revenue is expected to grow at a slow pace after falling amid COVID-19 shock.

Nike Inc. (NKE), the world's leading athletic apparel company, is showing strong signs of recovery after the initial shock from the COVID-19 pandemic. Temporary store closures and lower foot traffic decimated sales in the fiscal fourth quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year (FY), ending in May. But store re-openings and digital growth helped sales and earnings to rebound sharply in Nike's latest reported quarter, Q1 FY 2021, ending in September.

Investors will be watching to see if Nike has been able to maintain its comeback momentum amid a resurgence of global coronavirus cases when the company reports earnings on December 18, 2020 for Q2 FY 2021.﻿﻿ Analysts expect earnings per share (EPS) to decline amid a small increase in revenue compared to the year-ago quarter.﻿﻿

Investors also will focus on Nike's direct to consumer (DTC) sales, a key metric encompassing revenue from Nike-owned retail stores and digital platforms (known as NIKE Direct). Analysts expect healthy growth in Nike's DTC sales, though likely slower than the same quarter a year ago.﻿﻿

The company's shares were performing on par with the broader market during the first seven months of the past year. But since around mid-August, the stock has begun to outperform and has risen to new highs. Nike's shares have provided investors with a total return of 42.7% over the past 12 months, well above the S&P 500's total return of 16.6%.

Nike's stock jumped after posting Q1 FY 2021 earnings that beat analyst expectations by a wide margin. The company posted relatively strong results considering the global economic shock from the pandemic. EPS rose 11.3% despite a 0.6% decline in revenue.﻿﻿ Nike said that a majority of its stores had reopened but still experienced lower physical retail traffic during the quarter. Strong growth across its digital platforms helped to support sales.﻿﻿

It was a definite improvement from Nike's fiscal fourth quarter, during which the adverse impacts of the pandemic reached a peak. Sales plunged 38.0% compared to the same quarter a year ago, contributing to a loss per share of $0.51,﻿﻿ the company's first quarterly loss in at least three years. Nike said that 90 percent of its stores were closed for approximately eight weeks across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.﻿﻿

Analysts expect mixed results in Q2 FY 2021, indicating that Nike may face a jagged path to recovery. Analysts forecast a modest 2.2% rise in revenue, which is a return to growth after two consecutive quarters of declines. Despite that promising trend, EPS is expected to fall 11.7%.﻿﻿