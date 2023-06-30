Nike Shares Drop After Earnings Miss as Costs Jumped, Squeezing Margins

Nike (NKE) shares dropped over 2% in early trading on Friday after reporting earnings that missed estimates as its margins were squeezed by higher costs and markdowns amid a pullback in consumer spending.

Key Takeaways Nike shares dropped over 2% in early trading on Friday after reporting earnings that missed estimates.

Nike reported net income of $5.07 billion, down 16% from a year ago, and earnings per share of $3.27, down 15% from a year ago. Both were short of analyst projections.

Higher costs and markdowns squeezed Nike's margins as consumers pulled back on discretionary spending.

The sports apparel retailer reported net income of $5.07 billion, down 16% from a year ago, and earnings per share (EPS) of $3.27, down 15% from a year earlier. Both were short of analyst projections.

The company reported that its gross margin fell 140 basis points to 43.6% on the heels of “higher product input costs and elevated freight and logistics costs, higher markdowns and continued unfavorable changes in net foreign currency exchange rates.”

YCharts

Some bright spots for Nike included sales growth in the Greater China region as COVID-19 lockdowns eased, with sales there reaching $1.8 billion for the quarter, up 16% year-over-year (YoY). Nike’s global football business also grew 25% YoY, while revenue from its clothing and sneaker line, Jordan, stood at $6.5 billion, recording a 29% YoY increase.

Nike President & CEO John Donahoe said he expects that the company’s partnerships with popular athletes like Erling Haaland and LeBron James could provide a "great opportunity" for the company.

Shares of Nike were down more than 4% year-to-date after Friday's decline.