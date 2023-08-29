Nio ADRs Slide After Reporting Wider Loss and Lower Revenue on Fewer EV Deliveries

Published August 29, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • Nio ADRs plunged as the EV maker's loss widened and revenue dropped.
  • The car company's deliveries declined from the same period in 2022.
  • Nio's outlook for current quarter deliveries exceeded analysts' forecasts.

American depositary receipts (ADRs) of Nio (NIO) sank 6% in early trading on Tuesday after the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker posted worse-than-expected results as deliveries dropped.

Nio reported a fiscal 2023 second quarter loss of $0.45 per share, more than double its loss in 2022. Revenue fell 14.8% to $1.21 billion. Both were short of estimates.

The company delivered 23,520 EVs in the period, down from 25,059 a year ago. It said because of that decline, along with lower average selling prices, vehicle sales revenue tumbled 24.9% to $991 million.

However, Nio said it expects to deliver between 55,000 and 57,000 vehicles in the current quarter, a 74% to 80% jump from 2022 and well above analysts’ forecasts. It sees revenue of $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion, a gain of 45% to 50% from last year. 

Founder and CEO William Li noted that with the company transitioning to its new NT2.0 production platform, expanding its power network, and boosting its sales capabilities, “we expect a solid growth in vehicle deliveries in the second half of 2023.”

ADRs of Nio have been steadily falling since hitting a 10-month high in early August, but remain up for the year.

