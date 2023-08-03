What to Anticipate in Friday's Unemployment Data

Employment and payroll data is expected to remain stable Friday, but any surprises could roil the markets.

Markets are likely to react to the number of jobs created in July. Volatility is also likely if the revisions in the May and June data might change the trajectory of the job market, which has been relatively stable across three-month averages.



The unemployment and payroll data will be released at 8:30 a.m. EST on Friday. Economists expect 200,000 total jobs were created in July, well below the three-month average of jobs created since April 2023. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6%.

The average estimate by economists and analysts has been off over the past couple of months. Estimates were too high in June when 209,000 jobs were created. Forecasts were below May's 306,000 reported jobs.



The bond market is especially sensitive to the monthly employment situation and will react if the July number departs from consensus or if large revisions are made in the May and June data.

A number sharply higher than the consensus will spark a sell-off in bonds, creating higher interest rates as bond traders interpret higher job creation as inflationary and likely to draw further Fed Fund rate hikes.

A jobs report number significantly below consensus will see bond traders buying the market, thus lowering interest rates. They will interpret a lower number as a softening of the economy and a reason for the Federal Reserve to pause interest rate hikes or perhaps consider cutting interest rates.

If the employment data departs from consensus, the equity market might go either way. If the bond market sees a sharp sell-off, equities might sell off as traders guess higher rates may prompt outflows from equities to bonds. Yet equities may rally on strong jobs data as traders see stronger company earnings in an expanding economy.

