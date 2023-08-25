Nordstrom Shares Tumble After Reporting Sales Drop and Record Theft

Nordstrom shares (JWN) fell over 10% in early trading on Friday after the retailer reported a drop in sales amid a broader decline in discretionary spending and executives warned about record levels of retail theft.

Sales were down 8.3% compared to the same period a year ago and below pre-pandemic levels.

Nordstrom attributed the decline in part to the timing of its anniversary sale, and closing stores in Canada.

Nordstrom reported revenue of $3.77 billion for the second quarter, above expectations of $3.65 billion, and earnings per share of $0.84 compared to estimates of $0.44. However, sales were down 8.3% compared to the same period a year ago, and remained below pre-pandemic levels.

Nordstrom attributed the decline in part to the timing of its anniversary sale and closing stores in Canada. It also said a rise in losses related to theft impacted its results.

"Losses from theft are at historical highs. And I'd say we find it unacceptable and needs to be addressed," said CEO Erik B. Nordstrom during the earnings call.

Nordstrom added that credit card delinquencies were rising, which it said could result in higher credit losses in the second half of this year and 2024. Nordstrom echoed warnings from other big retailers such as Macy's, which reported a 41% slump in credit card revenue.

Going forward, Nordstrom said it expects challenges to demand. "It remains to be seen how changes in inflation and higher interest rates will affect discretionary consumer spending in the second half of the year, particularly during the holiday season," said CFO Catherine R. Smith. The company said it now anticipates revenue to fall 4% to 6% for the year.

With Friday's losses, shares of Nordstrom were down 6% year-to-date.