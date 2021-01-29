Noridian Medicare Review

NextBlue Classic PPO NextBlue Premium PPO Over-the-Counter Allowance $30 per quarter $60 per quarter Dental Two free cleanings per year plus $500 in coverage Two free cleanings per year plus $1,000 in coverage Vision One free eye exam plus $100 allowance One free eye exam plus $200 allowance Hearing Aids $1,000 per year per ear $1,250 per year per ear Other None Personal Emergency Response System

Customer Service

Prospective members should call 800-241-2567 daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CST.

NextBlue of North Dakota, BCBSND’s Medicare Advantage plan, has different numbers:

Prospective and current members: 844-753-8038, 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. CST, daily from October 1 through March 31, and Monday through Friday only between April 1 and September 30.

Current members can send correspondence to the plan at P.O. Box 2600438, Plano, TX 75026. Nurse, pharmacy, and telehealth support is available for members 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) plans, call 800-280-2583 to speak with an agent Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST.

Customer Satisfaction

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks complaints against insurers of all types, including health insurers. The index uses the company’s share of complaints, divided by its share of premiums in the market. A score of less than 1.0 means the insurer received fewer than expected complaints; a score of greater than 1.0 means they received more than expected. For example, a score of 2.0 conveys that the company had twice as many complaints as expected.

BCBSND received no complaints across any insurance product line in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, BCBSND received four complaints total, for a complaint index of 0.09. Of the four complaints, none was in the Medicare Supplement business line and only one was in the individual accident and health category (for a complaint index of 0.03); the rest were in categories that would not include Medicare enrollees.﻿﻿﻿

Third-Party Ratings

AM Best

AM Best, the credit rating agency that assesses insurance companies’ financial strength, has not rated BCBSND or Noridian Mutual Group.﻿﻿﻿

Medicare Star Ratings

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rates Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans on a five-star quality rating system. The Star Ratings reflect member satisfaction generally, and how easy it is for members to access the care they need. Under the NextBlue of North Dakota name, BCBSND’s Medicare Advantage plans are too new to be rated by CMS.﻿﻿﻿

Though BCBSND has been in business since 1940, its Medicare Advantage plans are deemed too new to be rated. This doesn't mean these plans aren’t high quality, it just means you can’t compare them to other plans that are rated.

Cost

The 2021 prices for BCBSND Medicare Advantage PPO plans include prices for NextBlue PPOs and MedicareBlue Rx.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

NextBlue Classic PPO costs are:

No monthly premiums

$250 in annual prescription deductibles

$6,000 annual out-of-pocket maximums

Other out-of-pocket costs include:

$20 copayments on primary care visits

$40 copayments on specialty visits

Telehealth visits starting at $0 copayments

Prescription drug copayments start at $2

NextBlue Premium PPO costs are:

$69 monthly premiums

$200 in annual prescription deductibles

$4,250 annual out-of-pocket maximums

Other out-of-pocket costs include:

$0 copayments on primary care visits

$25 copayments on specialty visits

Telehealth visits starting at $0 copayments

Prescription drug copayments start at $0

BCBSND members who opt for a stand-alone prescription drug plan (PDP) can access MedicareBlue Rx. The 2021 costs for each plan include:

MedicareBlue Rx Standard PDP costs are:

Monthly premium: $66.40

Annual deductible: $0 on Tier 1 and 2 drugs, $445 on Tiers 3, 4, and 5 drugs

Copayments: Between $1 and $29 on Tiers 1 through 3 with preferred pricing and between $10 and $46 with standard pricing

Coinsurance: Applies to Tiers 4 (31% with preferred and 36% with standard pricing) and 5 (25%)

MedicareBlue Rx Premier PDP costs are:

Monthly premium: $104.70

Annual deductible: $0 on all drug tiers

Copayments: $0 on Tiers 1 and 2 with preferred pricing, or $15 on Tier 1 and $20 on Tier 2 with standard pricing

Coinsurance: Applies to Tiers 3, 4, and 5 (between 17% and 45%, depending on the drug tier and whether there is preferred or standard pricing)

Costs for Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) Plans vary depending on age, gender, and other factors including tobacco use. For a 65-year-old, non-tobacco-using female, estimated premiums range from $82.60 to $163.30 per month, depending on plan type.

Competition: Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota vs. Humana

BCBSND is a market leader in North Dakota and partners with 99.6% of doctors and 100% of hospitals in North Dakota. Compared to one of the largest national players, Humana, who also offers options in North Dakota, BCBSND offers many fewer plan options and customer service channels.

BCBSND may be the right choice for consumers who want a local leader instead of a national carrier; Humana wins for variety of plans and the range of services. Humana operates Medicare Advantage in six North Dakota counties, compared to BCBSND’s five. Quality is impossible to compare because BCBSND plans are not rated; however, BCBSND has exceedingly low (near non-existent) complaints against it.﻿﻿