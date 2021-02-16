North American Insurance Review

North American is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.

Pros Explained

Quotes for term life insurance online available: Some life insurance companies require you to contact an agent to get a quote for any of their policies, which makes comparison shopping a hassle. With North American, you can get a quote for term life insurance online.

Term policies can be converted to permanent coverage: With term life coverage, you are no longer covered once the term expires. However, North American allows you to convert term policies into permanent coverage, protecting you for your lifetime.

High coverage amounts available: North American policies have high coverage limits. While some companies cap your coverage at $1 million (some at $500,000), North American offers coverage as high as $5 million.

Cons Explained

Insurance can only be purchased through agents: Some life insurance carriers allow you to apply for insurance online. However, North American doesn’t have that feature. To apply, you’ll have to work with a North American agent.

Financial professionals earn commissions on sales: While North American encourages you to contact its financial professionals, you should be aware that its financial professionals earn commissions on insurance sales, so they have a financial incentive to sell you certain products.

Not licensed in all states: North American sells life insurance in most states. However, it is not licensed in New York. If you are a New York resident, you'll have to get insurance from another company.

What You Need to Know In 2019, North American paid over $593 million in death benefit claims.

Available Plans

North American has eight different life insurance plans available, including term life, universal life, and indexed universal life policies. All of its policies require medical exams, and you must contact a North American insurance agent to get a finalized rate quote and apply for coverage.

Term Life

With term life coverage, you get coverage for a predetermined period, such as 10, 20, or 30 years. If you pass away during the covered term, your beneficiaries receive a death benefit as a lump sum. They can use the death benefit to cover your final expenses, pay off the mortgage, finance college, or other expenses they may have. However, they receive nothing if you die after the term expires. Because term life coverage is temporary, it’s cheaper than some other options.

North American’s term life option is called ADDvantage. You can choose a term of 10, 15, 20, and 30 years, and coverage starts at $100,000. The ADDvantage policy includes an accelerated death benefit endorsement for terminal illnesses.

Universal Life

Universal life insurance is a form of permanent coverage that lasts for your entire lifetime. It has both a death benefit and a savings option. Universal life policies offer more flexibility than whole life insurance, allowing you to adjust your premium payments and death benefits to meet your changing needs.

North American has three different universal life policies:

Custom Growth CV: With this option, you get a death benefit and the ability to build long-term cash value accumulation.

With this option, you get a death benefit and the ability to build long-term cash value accumulation. Custom Guarantee: Custom Guarantee plans are a lower-cost option, and offer guaranteed death benefit coverage.

Custom Guarantee plans are a lower-cost option, and offer guaranteed death benefit coverage. Custom TermGUL: This plan has a low minimum coverage amount—just $25,000—and includes benefits like a chronic illness accelerated benefit rider.

Indexed Universal Life

Like universal life policies, indexed universal life insurance is permanent coverage that allows you to build cash value. However, indexed universal policies lets you invest in stock market indices. Your cash value can potentially grow based on the performance of major indices, such as the S&P 500. There is a higher level of growth potential, but also higher levels of risk.

North American has four indexed universal life plans:

Builder IUL: Designed to give you long-term cash value accumulation, Builder IUL plans include an accelerated benefit rider and caps on variable interest rate loans.

Designed to give you long-term cash value accumulation, Builder IUL plans include an accelerated benefit rider and caps on variable interest rate loans. Guarantee Builder IUL: This option has a guaranteed death benefit up to age 120, and includes perks like an accelerated death benefit rider and premium guarantee rider. It also has caps on variable interest rate loans.

This option has a guaranteed death benefit up to age 120, and includes perks like an accelerated death benefit rider and premium guarantee rider. It also has caps on variable interest rate loans. Rapid Builder IUL: If you want early access to cash value, this option might be for you. Designed to build early cash value accumulation, it includes an accelerated death benefit rider and an interest bonus on fixed and index accounts.

If you want early access to cash value, this option might be for you. Designed to build early cash value accumulation, it includes an accelerated death benefit rider and an interest bonus on fixed and index accounts. Survivorship GIUL: If you want to leave your family a legacy, the Survivorship GIUL insures two people and pays a death benefit upon the death of the second insured person. It has strong potential for cash value accumulation, and includes an accelerated death benefit rider.

Available Riders

With insurance endorsements, more commonly known as riders, you can customize and adjust your insurance coverage, or even get coverage for additional family members. North American has a wide range of riders that you can add to your policy:

Accelerated Death Benefit

By adding an accelerated death benefit to your policy, you can access a portion of your benefits early if you are diagnosed with a chronic or terminal illness.

Children’s Term Insurance

With this rider, you can add term life coverage for your children. Coverage is available for children at least 15 days old and less than 20 years old.

Estate Preservation

Available on survivorship policies, this rider provides an additional benefit of 125%, up to a maximum of $10 million, if both insured persons die within four years of the issue date.

Guaranteed Insurability

The guaranteed insurability rider is available on universal life and indexed universal life policies and allows you to purchase additional insurance without undergoing additional medical exams.

Waiver of Premium

For those with term life insurance, the waiver of premium rider will waive the premium payments if the insured person becomes disabled.

Customer Service

If you plan on purchasing life insurance through North American, you have to contact a company insurance agent or financial professional to get finalized rates and to apply for coverage. You can use the company’s agent locator tool to find an agent near you.

You can reach customer service by calling 877-872-3656. Its hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. CST. On Fridays, its hours are 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On North American’s website, you can download life insurance claim forms, with detailed instructions on how to submit a claim.

Complaint Index

When looking at insurance companies, you should look up their complaint ratios to help inform your decision. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) releases companies’ complaint ratios each year, reflecting the number of complaints a company received relative to its share of the insurance market.

The standard complaint ratio is 1.0. If a company has a ratio above 1.0, it received more complaints than expected for its market share. If a company’s ratio is below 1.0, it received fewer complaints than expected.

In 2019, North American’s complaint ratio for individual life insurance was 0.74, better than the national complaint index.﻿﻿

Important Over the past three years, North American’s complaint ratios have been consistently lower than the national complaint index.

Third-Party Ratings

North American has a good reputation within the insurance industry.

AM Best, a credit rating agency that specializes in the insurance industry, issued an “A+” (Superior) rating, recognizing the strength of its balance sheet. A company with a high rating from AM Best is financially sound, and is likely able to meet its policy and contractual obligations.

As a smaller insurance company, North American was not included in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study. The study evaluated 23 life insurance companies based on price, communication, and product offerings.

Cancellation Policy

Like other insurance companies, North American has a 10-day free look period, though it can be longer in some states. During the free look period, policyholders can review the plan documents and decide whether to keep the plan or cancel it. If you cancel before the free look period ends, you’re entitled to a full refund of all premiums paid.

After the free look period expires, the cancellation policy is dependent on your plan type. For example, with term life insurance, your coverage will end, but you won’t get a refund of any premiums paid. With universal and indexed universal policies, you may be entitled to a surrender cash value.

To cancel your policy, contact your agent or call 877-872-3656.

Price

North American allows you to get quotes for term life coverage. We got quotes for a 30-year-old woman and man in excellent health, and found their rates to be within the industry average. For these quotes, we assumed a 20-year term.