Norwegian Cruise Line Guidance Misses Forecasts as Costs Weigh on Earnings

Key Takeaways Norwegian Cruise Line shares sank after the cruise operator's outlook missed estimates as costs mount.

The firm's current quarter earnings guidance was $0.10 per share short of analysts' forecasts.

Norwegian posted strong second quarter profit and sales, and raised its full-year EPS outlook.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) shares plummeted as the cruise line operator’s outlook for the key third quarter missed estimates on higher costs.

The company projected earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70, $0.10 below forecasts. The third quarter is typically the best for the industry. For the full year, Norwegian increased its EPS guidance by $0.05 to $0.80.

In the second quarter, the cruise line reported EPS of $0.30, with revenue rising 17% to $2.21 billion. Both were better than expected.

Adjusted Net Cruise Costs excluding Fuel per Capacity Day was $156, a decline from the first quarter. The company anticipates “further modest sequential improvement” to $152 in the third quarter. Occupancy was 105%, which matched the company’s outlook.

CEO Harry Sommer noted the firm is focused on “rightsizing our cost base through our ongoing margin enhancement initiative.”

Norwegian Cruise Line shares tumbled over 12% on Tuesday following the news. They had hit a 17-month high last month. Shares of rival cruise operators fell as well.

