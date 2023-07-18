Key Takeaways Novartis ADRs jumped after the pharmaceutical firm raised its outlook, announced a stock buyback, and detailed spinoff plans.

The company increased its guidance for 2023 group sales and group core operating income.

Novartis will repurchase up to $15 billion in stock over the next two years.

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Novartis (NVS) moved more than 4% higher in trading on Tuesday after the drug maker boosted its guidance, announced a new share repurchase program, and laid out plans for the spinoff of its Sandoz generic medicine unit.

Novartis now anticipates full-year group sales to rise by a high-single-digit percent, up from its earlier projection of a mid-single-digit gain, and group core operating income to increase by a low-double-digit percent versus its previous estimate of high-single-digit percent growth. Sales growth was boosted by "strong first half momentum" and the performance of drugs including heart failure drug Entresto and prostate cancer treatment Pluvicto.

CFO Harry Kirsch indicated Novartis plans to list shares of Sandoz in Switzerland and ADRs in the U.S. in early October. The firm has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to vote on the proposal September 15.

The company also said it would begin an up to $15 billion stock buyback to be completed by the end of 2025.

In the second quarter, Novartis posted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83, and revenue of $13.62 billion, both better than analysts’ forecasts.

With Tuesday's advance, ADRs of Novartis have gained more than one-third of their value since their lows of September 2022.

