Novavax Shares Gain Over 29% After $350 Million Vaccine Deal With Canada

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Published July 10, 2023
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Patrick van Katwijk / Contributor / Getty Images

Shares of Novavax (NVAX) soared over 29% on Monday after the Canadian government agreed to pay the biotech firm almost $350 million for canceling delivery of some COVID-19 vaccines previously ordered.

The company indicated in a regulatory filing that the two sides filed an amendment to the deal struck in January 2021. The updated arrangement called for Canada to make two payments, the first upon execution of the amendment, and the second upon Novavax delivering the remaining doses of the vaccine in the second half of this year.  

In addition, the agreement required Novavax to produce the shots at the National Research Council of Canada’s Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) in Montreal in 2024 and 2025.

The Canadian government has the right to terminate the accord if the company fails to achieve regulatory approval for use of the BMC on or before Dec. 31, 2024.

Despite Monday's gains, shares of Novavax were still down close to 10% year-to-date.

