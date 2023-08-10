Novo Nordisk Boosts Guidance as Sales of Weight-Loss Drug Wegovy Soar

Key Takeaways Novo Nordisk raised its guidance as sales of its Wegovy weight-loss treatment skyrocketed.

The drugmaker will continue to limit starter doses of Wegovy to try to keep up with demand.

Novo Nordisk bought Canada's Inversago Pharma for up to $1.075 billion.

Novo Nordisk (NOVO) raised its outlook as revenue from its popular weight-loss treatment, Wegovy, skyrocketed. However, the drugmaker is extending limits on its sales to try to keep up with demand. The company also purchased a Canadian pharmaceutical firm to expand its reach into treatments for obesity, diabetes, and complications related to metabolic disorders.

Novo Nordisk reported Wegovy revenue soared 537% to 7.5 billion Danish kroner ($1.1 billion) in the second quarter. Total sales were up 32% to 54.3 billion kroner ($8.0 billion), with profit of 19.43 billion kroner ($2.9 billion). Both were short of estimates.

The company increased its full-year sales guidance to a gain of 27% to 33% from the previous 24% to 30%. It sees operating profit growing by 31% to 37%, up from its earlier prediction of 28% to 34%.

In May, Novo Nordisk cut the supply of starter doses of Wegovy to try to keep up with orders already in the pipeline. On Thursday, it said it would continue to restrict those doses.

The company also announced it would purchase privately held Inversago Pharma for up to $1.075 billion if certain development and commercial milestones are reached. It noted that Inversago’s lead development asset is a treatment that blocks a protein which plays a key role in metabolism and appetite suppression.

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Novo Nordisk were 2.4% lower on Thursday morning, but remained in positive territory for 2023 after hitting an all-time high on Tuesday.