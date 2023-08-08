Novo Nordisk ADRs Surge After Wegovy Shown to Reduce Heart Attack, Stroke Risks

Published August 08, 2023
Wegovy

Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • A study found Novo Nordisk's Wegovy weight-loss drug also helped cut risk of major adverse cardiovascular events by 20%.
  • The company will ask U.S. and European regulators to approve expanded use of Wegovy this year.
  • ADRs of Novo Nordisk hit an all-time high following the news.

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Novo Nordisk (NVO) soared to an all-time high after the Denmark-based drugmaker reported its popular weight-loss drug, Wegovy, also reduced the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

In a closely-watched study of cardiovascular outcomes over a five-year period, patients who took Wegovy had a 20% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) as compared to those who were given a placebo.

Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for development at Novo Nordisk, said people living with obesity have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, but until now, no weight management medications have been shown to help them both lose weight and reduce their risk of a heart attack.

He added that the results suggest Wegovy “has the potential to change how obesity is regarded and treated.”

Wegovy is administered in a once-a-week injection and it has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help adults and children aged 12 years and older with obesity, and some overweight adults who also have weight-related medical problems, lose weight. 

The company indicated it would apply for expanded use of Wegovy with U.S. and European regulators this year. Novo Nordisk noted that full results from the study would be presented at a scientific conference later this year. 

NVO

YCharts
  1. Novo Nordisk. "Novo Nordisk A/S: Semaglutide 2.4 mg reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events by 20% in adults with overweight or obesity in the SELECT trial."

