Novocure Shares Plunge After Its Ovarian Cancer Treatment Fails to Meet Goal

Published August 28, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • Novocure's treatment for ovarian cancer failed to show significant results in a Phase 3 trial.
  • The study indicated the treatment was only slightly more effective than chemotherapy.
  • Novocure shares sank to their lowest level since 2017.

Novocure (NVCR) shares plunged 37.5% on Monday after the provider of cancer-fighting treatments reported a Phase 3 trial of its Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for ovarian cancer patients failed to meet its goal. 

TTFields are electrical fields that help prevent cancer cells from dividing, and Novocure’s TTFields are currently used to treat brain and lung cancers. 

The company said the average overall survival for those treated with TTFields and the chemotherapy drug paclitaxel was 12.2 months, compared to 11.9 months for patients given paclitaxel alone. 

Executive Chair William Doyle said while the outcome was disappointing, the company was encouraged by indications of the “potential for a clinical benefit when TTFields therapy is initiated early in a patient’s treatment journey.”

“We are committed to continuing research with TTFields and exploring innovative approaches to treat this area of immense unmet need," said Principal investigator Dr. Ignace Vergote, who led the trial.

Shares of Novocure sank to their lowest level since 2017 following the news.

NVCR

YCharts
