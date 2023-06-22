NRG Energy Responds to Activist Investor Complaints, and Shares Jump

Key Takeaways NRG Energy shares rose over 3% as the power provider boosted share buybacks and looked to change the board.

The moves came following criticism from activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

CEO Mauricio Gutierrez said the company is optimistic the steps being taken will increase cash and shareholder value.

NRG Energy (NRG) shares jumped over 3% after the power provider indicated it would increase its share repurchases and shake up its board following criticism by activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

The company announced that it was boosting its stock buybacks to $2.7 billion by 2025, up from the previous $1 billion. In addition, NRG indicated that it was working with an independent firm and getting feedback from shareholders “to bring additional expertise to the board.”

The moves came just over a month since Elliott demanded changes after NRG purchased home technology provider Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 billion in March. Elliott called that “the single worst deal in the power and utilities sector in the past decade.”

In a letter to the board, the firm said it wanted NRG to add new independent directors, improve operations and reliability, conduct a strategic review of its home services strategy, and establish a new capital allocation framework to return to shareholders at least 80% of free cash flow. It argued that by taking those steps, NRG could create $5 billion in investor value, lifting the stock price “to reach or exceed $55 per share.”

In its statement, NRG CEO Mauricio Gutierrez indicated that in the next five years, “our plan will generate excess cash that will exceed our current market capitalization and deliver tremendous value to our shareholders.”

Despite Thursday's gains, shares of NRG Energy were still in negative territory over the past year.

