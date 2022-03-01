NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), a major U.S. manufacturer of chips and graphics processing units, said that it lost company and employee information in a cyberattack, CNN reported, and that the attacker reportedly leaked employee credentials as well as NVIDIA proprietary information online following the breach.

The company became aware of the security breach on Feb. 23, although it was not immediately apparent from NVIDIA reports when the attack took place, the CNN report said. NVIDIA added that it is currently working to analyze the information that was leaked as a result of the hack.

Details of the Attack Emerging

NVIDIA said that it has "no evidence" of ransomware having been deployed on its environment in relation to the attack. Similarly, it does not believe that the breach is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has sparked global concerns about cyber security.

A ransomware operation known as "Lapsus$" reportedly claimed responsibility for the leaked information. CNN reports that this operation appears to have information about NVIDIA schematics, drivers, firmware, and other data related to its products.

NVIDIA doesn't anticipate that its business operations will be disrupted by the attack, the CNN report said.