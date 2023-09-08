Nvidia Partners With India's Reliance for AI Applications

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) will partner with Reliance Industries (RELIANCE) to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) large language model based on India's various languages as a resource for generative AI, the companies announced Friday. The partnership aims to build supercomputing infrastructure "that is over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today."

Key Takeaways Nvidia and Reliance Jio Infocomm will collaborate to bring energy-efficient AI to more than 450 million Reliance customers speaking an array of languages.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week to discuss the country's tech industry.

Increased collaboration with India comes amid rising Sino-American tensions and export restrictions to China, which accounts for one-fifth of Nvidia's revenue.

Nvidia's India Push

The AI collaboration will leverage Nvidia's GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip hardware and DGX Cloud service. Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, plans to bring energy-efficient AI services and apps to their 450 million customers. For example, it could help rural farmers get information about weather and crop prices or assist local authorities in planning for cyclones.

Earlier this week, Nvidia's co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss AI and India's tech industry. Nvidia started operating in India in 2004 and currently employs 3,800 workers across four engineering development centers.

Nvidia's further push into India comes at a time when rising geopolitical tensions threaten to derail its business as the U.S. seeks to limit the export of certain computer chips to China and the Middle East. While restrictions on Middle East exports will have a negligible impact on revenue, one-fifth of Nvidia's revenue is tied to China.

It bodes well for India too, as the country garners greater economic clout on the world stage. It is set to host the 18th G20 Summit this weekend. The Modi administration has also undertaken many nationwide technology infrastructure initiatives—such as developing so-called Smart Cities—since it came into power in 2014.

