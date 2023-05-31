Nvidia’s Path to $1 Trillion Came Quickly, But Wasn't the Fastest

24 years, 4 months, and 8 days: That's how long it took Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) to join the elite $1 trillion market cap club after going public in 1999.

Of the companies that have reached the $1 trillion mark, the two to join the club fastest are the ones that are no longer a part of it. It took Meta (META) (then Facebook) only 9 years, 1 month, and 2 days to become worth $1 trillion. Tesla (TSLA) passed that milestone in a little over 11 years, soaring to a peak market cap of $1.2 trillion in early 2022. However, shares of both companies have given up those gains and their market caps now hover around $670 billion and $630 billion, respectively.

The company that was quickest to break the $1 trillion and stay there was Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), which hit the mark in January 2020 after 15 years, 5 months, and 7 days as a public company.

The company that took the longest to reach a $1 trillion valuation was also the first. And though it took Apple (AAPL) 37 years, 7 months, and 15 days of trading to reach that point on Aug. 2, 2018, it took only another two years for the company to surpass $2 trillion. And less than two years after that, in January 2022, Apple's market cap briefly touched $3 trillion.

Amazon (AMZN) was the second U.S. company to reach $1 trillion, reaching the milestone in September 2018—just a month behind Apple—after 21 years, 3 months, and 20 days. Microsoft (MSFT) got there next in April 2019.