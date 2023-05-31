Nvidia’s Path to $1 Trillion Came Quickly, But Wasn't the Fastest

Nvidia took 24 years to get to the $1 trillion club. Meta got there in nine years while Apple was the first to get there

Published May 31, 2023
Nvidia

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

24 years, 4 months, and 8 days: That's how long it took Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) to join the elite $1 trillion market cap club after going public in 1999.

Of the companies that have reached the $1 trillion mark, the two to join the club fastest are the ones that are no longer a part of it. It took Meta (META) (then Facebook) only 9 years, 1 month, and 2 days to become worth $1 trillion. Tesla (TSLA) passed that milestone in a little over 11 years, soaring to a peak market cap of $1.2 trillion in early 2022. However, shares of both companies have given up those gains and their market caps now hover around $670 billion and $630 billion, respectively.

The company that was quickest to break the $1 trillion and stay there was Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), which hit the mark in January 2020 after 15 years, 5 months, and 7 days as a public company

The company that took the longest to reach a $1 trillion valuation was also the first. And though it took Apple (AAPL) 37 years, 7 months, and 15 days of trading to reach that point on Aug. 2, 2018, it took only another two years for the company to surpass $2 trillion. And less than two years after that, in January 2022, Apple's market cap briefly touched $3 trillion.

Amazon (AMZN) was the second U.S. company to reach $1 trillion, reaching the milestone in September 2018—just a month behind Apple—after 21 years, 3 months, and 20 days. Microsoft (MSFT) got there next in April 2019

Time to $1 Trillion Market Capitalization
Company IPO Date $1 Trillion Valuation Date Time to $1 Trillion
 Apple Dec. 18, 1980 Aug. 2, 2018 37 years, 7 months, 15 days (13,741 days)
 Amazon May 15, 1997 Sept. 4, 2018 21 years, 3 months, 20 days (7,782 days)
 Microsoft Mar. 13, 1986 April 25, 2019 33 years, 1 month, 12 days (12,096 days)
 Google Aug. 9, 2004 Jan. 16, 2020 15 years, 5 months, 7 days (5,638 days)
 Meta May 18, 2012 June 28, 2021 9 years, 1 month, 10 days (3,328 days)
Tesla June 29, 2010 Oct. 26, 2021 11 years, 3 months, 26 days (4,136 days)
Nvidia Jan. 22, 1999 May 30, 2023 24 years, 4 months, 8 days (8,894 days)

Source: YCharts and news reports

