Nvidia Enters $1 Trillion Market Valuation Club

Nvidia joins elite company of AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, and AMZN

Updated May 30, 2023
Nvidia (NVDA)'s market capitalization crossed $1 trillion in early trading Tuesday, adding it to the elite group comprising Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL).

The company's shares rose meteorically after it announced better-than-expected earnings and outlook last week. Artificial intelligence (AI) lead those gains, as Nvidia's CEO touted demand for "generative AI and accelerated computing" as the main drivers for growth.

Over the weekend, Nvidia announced a new supercomputer and AI partnerships with a number of companies such as WPP (WPP) to create digital ads, and SoftBank (SFTBY) to develop data centers in Japan.

However, the chip company's lofty valuation has raised eyebrows as certain investors made decisions on Nvidia's stock.

Ark Invest's Cathy Wood eliminated her company's Nvidia exposure earlier this year, according to Bloomberg. Nvidia stock was trading at about $234 in February when Wood reportedly found it overvalued.

Nvidia is currently trading at over $415 per share and is up 182% so far in the year.

Nvidia YTD

YCharts
