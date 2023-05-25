Nvidia Nears $1 Trillion In Market Capitalization

Nvidia is now more valuable than the next five biggest U.S. chipmakers—combined

By
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio

Mack Wilowski is an Associate Editor for Investopedia. He is a contributor to Investopedia's Term of the Day newsletter, the New York City Recovery Index, and the "What to Expect" weekly markets briefing.

Published May 25, 2023
Nvidia logo on the facade of office building.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Nvidia (NVDA)'s market capitalization briefly surpassed $950 billion in early trading Thursday, pushing it to a new record and making it more valuable than the next five biggest U.S. chipmakers combined.

The chipmaker is now worth more than the total of competitors Broadcom (AVGO), AMD (AMD), Texas Instruments (TXN), Intel (INTC), and Qualcomm (QCOM) put together. It is also just shy of the coveted $1 trillion valuation, a feat only five U.S. companies—tech giants Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL)—have been able to attain thus far.

Better-than-expected earnings sent Nvidia's shares soaring more than 20% in after-hours trading and its market cap rose nearly $200 billion in a single session.

Nvidia shares are up a stunning 130% year-to-date, having already more than doubled in 2023 before today’s gain. They’ve far outperformed the broader information technology sector, which is up 25% over the same period. Nvidia has returned a whopping 8,800% over the past decade, compared to a 1,150% return for investor favorite Apple.

Nvidia Stock Performance Past 10 Years

YCharts
