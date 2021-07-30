Investors of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) have kept the share prices range bound going into the company's fiscal second quarter earnings announcement. At first glance, it appears that option traders are positioned for a negative move, as there are a growing number of call options in the open interest. The unusual option trading may create a strong downward trend in the price action if NXPI delivers a negative earnings surprise.

A growing number of call options remain the open interest for NXPI, and option premiums are unusually high right now. Trading volumes indicate that traders have been buying calls and selling puts in anticipation of a positive earnings report. If these bets were to unwind, it could result in unexpected downward pressure on the share price of NXPI.

Accurately predicting the direction a stock will move following earnings is difficult. However, a comparison of the stock's price action and option trading activity shows that, if NXPI delivers a negative report, the company's share price could fall significantly, moving closer to its 20-day moving average after the announcement. This is possible because options are priced for an upwards move, but unexpected poor news could catch traders by surprise and create a swift decline in share price.

Key Takeaways Traders and investors have kept the NXP Semiconductors share price range bound headed into the earnings announcement.

The share price has been closing just above its 20-day moving average.

Call and put pricing is predicting a stronger move to the upside.

The volatility-based support and resistance levels allow for a stronger move downwards.

This setup creates an opportunity for traders to profit from an unexpected earnings outcome.

By comparing the details of both stock price and option behavior, chart watchers can gain valuable insight, although it is imperative to understand the context in which this price behavior took place. The chart below depicts the price action for NXPI shares as of July 29. This created the setup leading into the earnings announcement.

Current Trends

The one-month trend of NXPI stock has the shares in the middle of the volatility range, floating above and below the 20-day moving average. Over this time period, the lowest NXPI share price was roughly $185 in mid-July, whereas the highest share price was nearly $209 only several days prior. The price closed in the middle region depicted by the technical studies on this chart.

The studies are formed by 20-day Keltner Channel indicators. These depict price levels that represent a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR) for the stock. This array helps to highlight the way the price has risen to a middle range in the week before earnings. This price move from NXPI shares implies that investors expect a positive earnings result.

Tip The Average True Range (ATR) has become a standard tool for depicting historical volatility over time. The typical average length of time used in its calculation is 10 to 20 time periods, which includes two to four weeks of trading on a daily chart.

In this context where the price trend for NXPI has remained in an average range but recently risen above the 20-day moving average, chart watchers can recognize that traders and investors are expressing optimism going into earnings. However, it is notable that, in the week before earnings, NXPI's share price has been gradually climbing, before rising above the 20-day moving average a few days before the report. That makes it important for chart watchers to determine whether the move is reflecting investors' expectations for favorable earnings or not.

Option trading details can provide additional context to assist chart watchers in forming an opinion about investor expectations. Recently, option traders are favoring calls over puts by a slim margin, yet the open interest on options has a slightly greater number of puts than calls. Normally, this volume suggests that investors are expecting a positive earnings report, but the open interest speaks otherwise.

Tip The Keltner Channel indicator displays a set of semi-parallel lines based on a 20-day simple moving average and an upper and lower line. Because the upper lines are drawn by adding a multiple of ATR to the average and the lower lines are drawn by subtracting a multiple of ATR from the average price, then this channel indicator makes for an excellent visualization tool when charting historical volatility.

Trading Activity

Option traders recognize that NXPI shares have risen to an average range and have priced their options as a bet that the stock will close within one of the two boxes depicted in the chart between today and Aug. 6, the Friday after the earnings report is released. The green-framed box represents the pricing that call option sellers are offering. It implies a 33% chance that NXPI shares will close inside this range by the end of the week if prices go higher. The red box represented the pricing for put options with a 35% probability if prices go lower on the announcement.

It's important to note that the open interest featured over 30,000 active call options compared to roughly 41,000 put options, demonstrating the bias that option buyers had, as the slim majority of the trades were put options. This amount normally implies that put option traders expect a decline in price. It is important to note, however, that implied volatility has been falling for put options but rising for calls, signaling that traders are selling puts and buying calls. Because the call box and put box are relatively equal in size, it tells us that the higher percentage of put options traded has only mildly skewed expectations lower. A far more complacent outlook is implied.

The purple lines on the chart are generated by a 10-day Keltner Channel study set at four times the ATR. This measure tends to create highly correlated regions of strong support and resistance in the price action. These regions show up when the channel lines make a noticeable turn within the previous three months.

The levels that the turns mark are annotated in the chart below. What is notable in this chart is that the call and put pricing are in such a close range with plenty of space to run either downwards or upwards. This suggests that option buyers don't have a strong conviction about how the company will report, even though puts are being purchased over calls. Although investors and option traders do not expect it, a surprising report could push prices dramatically higher or lower.

These support and resistance levels show a large range of support and resistance for prices. As a result of this, it is possible that any news, surprisingly bad or good, will catch investors by surprise and could generate an unusually large move. After the previous earnings announcement, NXPI shares fell by less than 1% the day of earnings and continued to fall the following week. Investors may be expecting a dissimilar move in the price after this announcement. With plenty of room in the volatility range, share prices could rise or fall more than expected.

Market Impact

NXPI shares typically make mild moves after earnings, so the results likely won't have a direct impact on indexes. However, no matter what the report says, it will likely affect stocks in the semiconductor industry. A positive report could lift other stocks in the industry such as Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM), or Micron Technology, Inc. (MU). It would also affect exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as Invesco's QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) or the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH).