Consumers' Expectations for Inflation Move Closer to Fed's Target

Mary Beth Slack
Published August 14, 2023
Consumers are the most optimistic about inflation that they've been since April 2021—which could be a good sign for the economy.

Key Takeaways

  • The New York Federal Reserve Consumer Inflation Expectations survey for July showed consumers expect prices to ease over the next year.
  • Consumer's medium- and long-term outlooks for inflation are also moderating.
  • However, consumers expect housing prices will continue to rise.

Consumers expect inflation to run at 3.5% over the next year, down 0.3 percentage point from the June 2023 reading, the New York Federal Reserve Bank's July Survey of Consumer Expectations released Monday said. The July short-term inflation expectation reading is the lowest since April 2021, when the reading was 3.4%.

Consumer expectations for the cost of medical care, rent and food individually fell to their lowest level since early 2021. Moreover, consumer responses showed estimates of inflation were more aligned across short-, medium- and long-term expectations.

This could be another bright data point for an economy that has been buoyed in part by consumer spending. Consumer inflation expectations are staying within a tight range, are generally softening, and are much nearer the Federal Reserve's 2% target rate than they were last year.

However, consumers don't have such a rosy outlook on everything. Consumer expectations for housing prices are rising this year, to 2.8% in July from 1.1% in January.

Housing-price expectations reached their highest peak for the past 10 years in May 2021, when consumers expected house prices to rise 6.2% in the next year. While housing-price expectations were little changed month-over-month, much of the volatility in consumer house-price expectations has eased and current expectations are well within the pre-pandemic trend.

The Fed tracks consumer inflation expectations because they can be self-fulling. At the same time, the St. Louis Federal Reserve has in the past done studies that found the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—which reviews economic and financial conditions to determine the appropriate U.S. monetary policy stance—should take consumer inflation expectations with a grain of salt.

