Sliding Oil Market Likely Reduced Occidental Petroleum's Quarterly Profit

Occidental Petroleum Key Stats Q1 2023 (est.) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Adjusted EPS ($) 1.28 2.13 -0.14 Revenue ($B) 7.6 8.5 5.5 Upstream Sales ($B) 5.5 6.1 3.7

Source: Visible Alpha

Those declines, in turn, echo an approximate 16% first-quarter drop in global benchmark Brent crude prices compared with a year ago.

Investors have anticipated the hit Occidental might take to its earnings as a result. The company's shares have dropped 6% so far this year, compared with a 10% decline for the S&P 500 Energy Index.

Pure-Play Producers Get Pinched

Large, diversified energy conglomerates, such as ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), overcame falling oil prices in the first quarter. Both reported higher profits as lower oil prices benefited their downstream refining operations.

However, energy companies deriving the bulk of their revenue from oil and gas production, such as Occidental, found it more challenging to do so.

Last week, for instance, producer Pioneer Natural Resources said its first-quarter earnings fell 39%. The firm said average prices for the oil and gas it sold during the quarter each dropped about 21%.

At Occidental, revenue also likely fell 5% and 8%, respectively, in its midstream pipeline and chemical businesses.

As the company's sales declined broadly, operating expenses rose marginally, up 2%. That narrowed its operating profit margin to 24.5% from 36.4% in last year's quarter.