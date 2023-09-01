Octopus Acquires Shell's UK and Germany Home Energy Business

By
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala
Full Bio
Fatima Attarwala is a business news writer and editor with a decade of experience researching, analyzing, and commenting on issues influencing the economy.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published September 01, 2023
Fuel prices light up on the display board at a gas station in the region.

Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

British energy and technology group Octopus Energy (CODA) signed a deal to buy Shell Petroleum's (SHEL) home energy business in the U.K. and Germany on Friday.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Shell has agreed to sell its U.K. and German home energy business to British energy and technology group Octopus Energy.
  • Octopus will acquire 2 million new customers through this deal.
  • The transaction is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of this year.
  • Both companies have also signed an agreement to improve the EV charging experience of their customers.

The sold businesses, Shell Energy Retail Limited in the U.K. and Shell Energy Retail GmbH in Germany, provide domestic gas, power, and broadband services under the Shell brand name. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal, signed with Shell's wholly-owned subsidiary Impello Limited, will increase Octopus Energy's energy and broadband customer base to 6.5 million households. These include 1.4 million energy customers and 500,000 broadband customers.

The transaction is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval.

As a part of the deal, Shell and Octopus signed a memorandum of understanding to improve the experience of EV charging customers. The agreement includes joint promotions and brand activations, cooperation on out-of-home charging as well as a range of other activities across EV offerings.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Octopus Energy. "Octopus Energy agrees purchase of Shell Energy UK and Germany."

  2. Shell. "Shell Agrees To Sell Its Home Energy Business in UK and Germany to Octopus Energy."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description