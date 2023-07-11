OECD Finds Wages Aren't Matching Inflation, and AI Could Disrupt 27% of Jobs

Key Takeaways An OECD report found wages aren't keeping pace with inflation in most countries studied.

The group explained corporate profit growth should allow companies to boost pay.

The report also said preparations are needed to deal with the impact of AI in the workplace, and warned 27% of jobs could be disrupted because of it.

Despite labor markets in the U.S. and several other developed countries remaining relatively tight, employers in 30 of 34 countries the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) tracks have not increased pay to be on pace with inflation, according to its 2023 Employment Outlook.

The OECD found that when the cost of living is taken into account, real wages globally fell 3.8% in the first quarter as compared with 2022. Hungary (-15.6%), Latvia (-13.4%), and the Czech Republic (-10.4%) posted the biggest drops. Only workers in Belgium (+2.9%), Costa Rica (+1.7%), Israel (+0.6%), and the Netherlands (+0.4%) had gains. In the U.S., the decline was 0.7%.



OECD

However, companies have enough money on hand to increase the wages of their employees to match rising prices, according to the report. Only three countries, Finland, France, and Portugal, recorded corporate profit growth slower than growth in labor costs since just before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stefano Scarpetta, OECD’s head of labor policy, indicated that there is “some room in profits to accommodate some increase in wages without necessarily generating a wage-price spiral.”

At the same time, the group warned that nations must prepare for the job impact of the coming “revolution” created by artificial intelligence (AI).

When it comes to AI, the OECD explained that while the technology hasn’t had any negative effects on employment so far, it was vital to gather more data on its impact on the workplace, “including which jobs will change, be created or disappear, and how skills needs are shifting.” About 27% of jobs were at risk of being automated in OECD countries on average.

Scarpetta added that AI’s “potential for substitution remains significant, raising fears of decreasing wages and job losses.”

