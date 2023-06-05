Oil Futures Gain as Saudi Arabia Signals More Output Cuts

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 05, 2023
Oil rig

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Oil futures rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia announced it would voluntarily reduce crude output.
  • Saudi Arabia said it would cut production by an additional 1 million barrels per day beginning in July.
  • Other OPEC+ members agreed not to change planned production cuts this year.

Oil futures rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia announced it would voluntarily reduce crude output by an additional 1 million barrels per day (mb/d), beginning in July. 

The world’s top producer made the announcement as members of the OPEC+ cartel, of which it is a member, agreed not to change its planned production cuts of 3.66 mb/d for this year. However, the group added it will increase those by an additional 1.4 mb/d from January through December  2024, limiting combined output to 40.46 mb/d. 

The cartel made its surprise cut in April in an effort to boost oil prices, which had slumped to below $70 a barrel (bbl) after soaring to $120 bbl following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. 

In explaining the decision to make even deeper cuts now, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz said his country “wanted to ice the cake,” and “we don’t want people to try to predict what we do.” He added that the market “needs stabilization.”

After an initial jump, crude prices pared their gains, and shares of oil producers turned negative.

Oil futures 1-day chart

TradingView
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. OPEC. "35th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description