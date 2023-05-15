ONEOK Buys Magellan for $18.8 Billion to Add Oil, Refined Products

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published May 15, 2023
Oil pipline

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Natural gas pipeline firm ONEOK bought Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for $18.8 billion.
  • The deal values Magellan stock at $67.50, a 21.8% premium over Friday's closing price.
  • ONEOK said the deal will help it expands its reach into oil and refined products.

Natural gas pipeline operator ONEOK (OKE) said it will expand into oil and refined products transportation with the purchase of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) for $18.8 billion.

ONEOK said that the deal gives Magellan investors $25 and 0.667 shares of ONEOK for every Magellan share owned. That works out to be $67.50 each, 21.8% above Magellan’s closing price Friday.

ONEOK CEO Pierce Norton II said the acquisition will expand the company’s products platform and boost its core businesses, “as well as enhance our ability to participate in the ongoing energy transformation with an increased presence in sustainable fuel and hydrogen corridors.”

In purchasing Magellan, ONEOK will get the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the U.S., with access to nearly half of the country’s refining capacity. 

Magellan CEO Aaron Milford added the agreement gives Magellan investors the benefit of an “upfront cash component” along with ONEOK’s dividend. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

The news sent ONEOK shares tumbling 9% on Monday, while shares of Magellan Midstream Partners soared 13%.

ONEOK and Magellan YTD chart

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. ONEOK. “ONEOK TO ACQUIRE MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS IN TRANSACTION VALUED AT $18.8 BILLION.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description