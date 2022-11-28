Online Retail Sales Hit Record $9 Billion on Black Friday

Today is Cyber Monday, a day that will feature online deals and discounts for shoppers. Cyber Monday sales are estimated to hit $11.2 billion, up 5.1% from last year, according to projections by Adobe Analytics.

Adobe reported online sales hit a record $9.12 billion on Black Friday, despite persistently high inflation. That is up 2.3% from a year ago. Adobe had forecast Black Friday sales to rise just 1%.

Instead of flocking to malls, U.S. shoppers turned to smartphones to make many of their holiday purchases, with data from Adobe showing mobile shopping represented about 48% of all Black Friday digital sales.

Electronics were a major contributor as online sales surged 221% compared to an average day in October. Toys were another popular category for shoppers, up 285%. Exercise equipment sales were up 218%.

Consumers also used flexible payment plans on Black Friday. Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payments increased by 78% compared with the previous week, and BNPL revenue was up 81% from the previous week, according to Adobe.