PDD ADRs Surge as Online Shoppers Send Sales Soaring at Parent of Pinduoduo and Temu

Key Takeaways Earnings and revenue at PDD Holdings take off on e-commerce demand.

Sales at the parent of online shopping sites Pinduoduo and Temu skyrocketed 66%.

The company said it benefited from a positive shift in consumer sentiment.

American depositary receipts (ADRs) of Chinese multinational commerce group PDD Holdings (PDD) jumped on higher sales at its e-commerce sites Pinduoduo and Temu.

PDD reported fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44, with revenue soaring 66% to $7.21 billion. Both were well above forecasts.

Sales from online marketing services and others increased 50% to $5.23 billion, while sales from transaction services skyrocketed 131% to $1.98 billion.

Co-CEO Jiazhen Zhao said that the company “saw a positive shift in consumer sentiment, leading to a rise in demand across various product sectors.”

Sales also got a lift from the use of promotions during the Chinese 618 shopping festival from late May to mid-June. Vice President of Finance Jun Liu added that PDD “seized the opportunities of favorable consumption trends and invested firmly and responsibly.”

ADRs of PDD Holdings surged over 16% in early trading on Tuesday to their highest level since February.

