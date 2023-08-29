PDD ADRs Surge as Online Shoppers Send Sales Soaring at Parent of Pinduoduo and Temu

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 29, 2023
Temu application

Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Earnings and revenue at PDD Holdings take off on e-commerce demand.
  • Sales at the parent of online shopping sites Pinduoduo and Temu skyrocketed 66%.
  • The company said it benefited from a positive shift in consumer sentiment.

American depositary receipts (ADRs) of Chinese multinational commerce group PDD Holdings (PDD) jumped on higher sales at its e-commerce sites Pinduoduo and Temu.

PDD reported fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44, with revenue soaring 66% to $7.21 billion. Both were well above forecasts.

Sales from online marketing services and others increased 50% to $5.23 billion, while sales from transaction services skyrocketed 131% to $1.98 billion.

Co-CEO Jiazhen Zhao said that the company “saw a positive shift in consumer sentiment, leading to a rise in demand across various product sectors.”

Sales also got a lift from the use of promotions during the Chinese 618 shopping festival from late May to mid-June. Vice President of Finance Jun Liu added that PDD “seized the opportunities of favorable consumption trends and invested firmly and responsibly.”

ADRs of PDD Holdings surged over 16% in early trading on Tuesday to their highest level since February.

PDD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. PDD Holdings. "PDD Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description