Only 10% Of Non-Retired Americans Will Wait Until 70 To Claim Social Security

Only 10% of non-retired Americans say they will wait until age 70 to receive their maximum Social Security benefits, including 17% of non-retired respondents on the verge of retirement (ages 60-65), according to the 2023 Schroders U.S. Retirement Survey.

72% of non-retired investors and 95% of the non-retired aged 60-65 know that waiting longer earns higher payments.

44% of those surveyed are concerned Social Security may run out of money and stop making payments.

Leaving Money on the Table

Even though 72% of non-retired investors and 95% of non-retired people aged 60-65 know that waiting longer earns higher payments, they still plan to retire early, potentially leaving a significant amount of money on the table.

For those who retire early, the Social Security Administration will reduce benefits by 5/9 of 1% for each month before they reach the full retirement age of 67, up to 36 months. For months exceeding 36, benefits are further reduced by 5/12 of 1% per month, up to a maximum of 60 months. For example, a person entitled to a $1,000 benefit at the full retirement age of 67 will only receive $700 if they claim benefits at 62. If they file at 65, the benefit would be about $867.

However, every year a person waits to retire, from age 67 to 70, the benefit would increase by 8% per year, for a 24% total boost. A $1,000 benefit at full retirement age, worth $867 at 65, would be worth $1,240 at 70. In comparison to filing at 65, that is a 43% increase.

Most Concerned About SSA Stability

With so much money at stake, why are Americans retiring early? According to the survey, 44% are concerned Social Security may run out of money and stop making payments, while 36% say they need the money, and 34% say it’s their money and they want it as soon as possible.

“We have a crisis of confidence in the Social Security system, and it’s costing American workers real money,” said Deb Boyden, head of U.S. Defined Contribution at Schroders. “Fear about the stability of Social Security has people walking away from money that could improve their quality of life in retirement. Many are not even waiting for their full benefit, let alone the maximum, which means they will have to create more income on their own, making it even more important to save and invest earlier for retirement."

How Much Is Needed to Retire?

Non-retired survey participants predicted that they would need $4,940 per month to enjoy a comfortable retirement. On average, retirees with a formal financial plan earn $5,810 a month, which is nearly twice as much as those without one, Schroders said.

Almost half of those surveyed say they have no retirement income strategies in place. The rest use specific strategies to turn their savings into income, including systematic withdrawals from retirement accounts, dividends from stock and mutual funds, annuities, bonds, and certificates of deposit (CDs).

In the study, 55% of those who didn't know of or didn't have a retirement income solution said they wished they did, including 64% of those nearing retirement (ages 60-65). However, 33% were unsure, and 12% said it was unnecessary.