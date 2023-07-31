Onsemi Shares Reach Record High on Demand for Auto and Industrial Chips

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Published July 31, 2023
Semiconductor chip

NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Shares of Onsemi, formerly known as ON Semiconductor, hit a record high as auto and industrial chip demand rose.
  • The semiconductor maker beat analysts' estimates for second quarter profit and sales.
  • Onsemi's current quarter guidance also exceeded estimates.

Onsemi (ON), formerly known as ON Semiconductor, beat estimates on profit, sales, and guidance on increased demand for its automotive and industrial chips. Shares hit an all-time high on Monday morning following the news.

The company reported fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33. Revenue of $2.09 billion was relatively flat. Both were more than analysts anticipated.

Automotive sales jumped 35% to a record high, while industrial revenue added 5%. 

CEO Hassane El-Khoury credits the strong results from the company’s “operational excellence and winning formula” despite a “soft macroeconomic environment.” He added that Onsemi’s brownfield capacity expansion is helping the firm gain share in silicon carbide because of “rapidly accelerating demand for electrification and renewable energy.”

Onsemi's outlook for current quarter EPS of $1.27 to $1.41 and sales of $2.095 billion to $2.195 billion exceeded forecasts. 

Shares of Onsemi were up over 2% on Monday morning as of 11:30 a.m. ET, and have gained about three-quarters of their value this year.

ON

YCharts
