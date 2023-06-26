OPEC Forecasts 23% Rise in Global Oil Demand Through 2045

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Monday said global oil demand will rise 23% to 110 million barrels per day by 2045 as the global economy doubles in size.

While acknowledging that renewable sources of energy will play a more important role, OPEC reaffirmed that oil is "irreplaceable for the foreseeable future."

Global oil prices rose to their highest in almost a decade last year amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the price of Brent crude averaging $101 per barrel.

It’s the latest projection from OPEC’s World Oil Outlook 2045, in which the organization states global oil demand still has room to grow as the world’s population continues to expand, urbanization rates increase, and global GDP doubles compared to 2021 levels.

"Oil is irreplaceable for the foreseeable future," said OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais at the inaugural Energy Asia conference held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. While acknowledging that hydrocarbons and renewable sources of energy will play a more important role in the future, he reaffirmed that "oil remains an integral part of the mix."

The projections contradict an earlier report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) which projects that oil demand will peak before the end of the decade as the transition to clean energy gathers pace. The agency forecasts global oil demand will rise just 6% to a peak of 105.7 million barrels per day in 2028, before plateauing or declining afterward.

Global oil consumption rose by 2.9 million barrels per day last year to 97.3 million barrels, according to the 2023 Statistical Review of World Energy. It was a smaller increase compared to the previous year, with consumption still 0.7% below pre-pandemic levels.

Globally, oil prices rose to their highest since 2013, with the price of Brent crude averaging $101 per barrel amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as demand continued to rebound from the COVID-19 slump. The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude peaked near $130 per barrel in early March.

Oil prices have since retreated to near $70 per barrel, prompting OPEC and its allies to cut production in an effort to support prices. Since November, OPEC+ has cut output by a combined 3.66 million barrels per day, or roughly 3.6% of global demand.

