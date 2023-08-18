To view the top 15–20 nationwide rates in any category, click on the desired account type in the left column.

Should I Wait for an Even Higher Rate?

It's certainly possible CD rates could inch a little higher. The Federal Reserve has not indicated yet—because it hasn't yet decided—whether it will implement another rate hike this year. Its next meeting will conclude Sept. 20 with an announcement that it's either holding rates steady or bumping them a smidge higher. It's not possible to know at this time what decision they will make.



Regardless of what they decide in September, there will still be two more Fed rate meetings in 2023, one in early November and one in mid-December. Because the central bank makes each of its rate decisions one-by-one and based on the latest economic data, any given meeting could result in a hike, a hold, or a decrease.

Still, financial markets always attempt to predict the Fed's moves, and right now, markets are placing less than 10% odds on a September rate hike. After that, they place the probability at a third or less for an increase in November or December.

Though the future will remain unclear for a bit, a few things are fairly certain. First, any increase the Fed opts to make will almost certainly be for a minimal 0.25%, as it has eased off the throttle compared to 2022's fast-and-furious hikes. Second, members of the Fed have said in recent public comments that they do not see the committee lowering rates until at least 2024.

For the CD shopper, this means it's possible rates could still climb higher. But if the Fed holds rates steady in September, we could also see rates begin to soften. It's also worth considering that any increase in CD rates at this point is likely to be minor, as the majority of the CD rate climb has already taken place. Sure, you may be able to earn another quarter percentage point. But on a CD already paying more than 5.00%, that's a minimal boost—and it's perhaps not worth the gamble of possibly missing out if rates decline before you lock in.

The Downside of High-Yield Savings Accounts

With the best high-yield savings accounts and best money market accounts also paying record rates right now, it could be tempting to just keep your savings in one of these liquid accounts. After all, the top rates on these accounts are not much below the best short-term CD rates. But remember: savings and money market accounts pay a variable rate, which means it can change at any time and without warning.

Once the Fed signals that it's no longer likely to raise rates—and ultimately begins to lower its benchmark rate—the rates on savings and money market accounts will start dropping. And while new CDs offered at that time will also have lower rates, any CD you locked up before the rate decreases will continue to deliver its record APY until the end of its term.



CDs have their own drawback. If you need to cash in a CD before its maturity date, you'll be hit with an early withdrawal penalty. These vary widely across institutions, so it's important to find out the policy on any CD you're considering before you commit. You can also use a number of smart strategies to lessen the risks of committing to a CD that you may later need to exit.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rates of almost 100 banks and credit unions that offer savings accounts to customers nationwide, using that data to determine daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the savings account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best high-yield savings accounts, read our full methodology.

