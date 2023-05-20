Apple Users Can 'Talk' To ChatGPT Using New App. Here's What You Can Do With It.

iPhone and iPad users can talk to new a chatbot this weekend after OpenAI released an Apple iOS (AAPL) mobile app for its groundbreaking ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) system.

Key Takeaways OpenAI is rolling out a ChatGPT app for Apple’s iOS.

The app will incorporate voice recognition, letting iPhone users talk to ChatGPT.

An Android release coming soon, as well as an international iOS release.

OpenAI believes the app will let new users discover ChatGPT capabilities.

Powered by its Whisper speech recognition system, the ChatGPT iOS app will let iPhone users give voice instructions to the chatbot, which can deliver detailed responses without pushing advertising or delivering too many results. That may sound cool, but perhaps not groundbreaking, for Apple users who are already used to its Siri assistant.

iPhone and Mac users could use ChatGPT on their devices earlier through the OpenAI website on a mobile web browser. OpenAI said it received user feedback about how ChatGPT can be used “on the go,” prompting the company to release its own app that can sync user history across devices. The company said it will be gathering feedback on how users integrate ChatGPT’s responses into their daily lives.

So, what can you ask the iOS ChatGPT app to do?

iPhone users can ask ChatGPT for recommendations for cooking, travel plans, gift ideas or how to do presentations. ChatGPT can even write poems based on user suggestions.

ChatGPT can be used as a professional tool and learning device as well, letting users explore topics in detail, like history, literature or language learning. It can even give feedback on work projects, summarize notes, provide technical information and assist in other professional tasks, OpenAI said.

OpenAI Bringing Android App Soon, Adding Plugins, Internet Access

In addition to the iOS app release this week, OpenAI said it would soon be rolling out an Android version "soon." The iOS is only available in the U.S. for the time being, and will expand internationally, the company said.

OpenAI also recently announced that paid ChatGPT users would get access to a web browser, allowing it to deliver up-to-date information on topical questions. It was previously restricted to information dating up to 2021.

Internet users were able to start getting ChatGPT responses to Internet queries after Microsoft (MSFT) integrated features of the chatbot into its Bing search engine. OpenAI is also rolling out plugins that will let ChatGPT users interact with Expedia (EXPE), Kayak, OpenTable and other services.

The app release also comes the same week that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made his first appearance before Congress in a testimony exploring whether the government needs to regulate AI, which he supported in some cases.