OpenAI Launches Paid Chatbot for Businesses

By
Vivian Medithi
Vivian Medithi
Full Bio
Vivian Medithi is a freelance writer and critic with bylines at Guardian US, LA Review of Books and No Bells, among others. He previously covered the stock market as an Analyst Editor at InvestorPlace.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 28, 2023
Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, appears for testimony before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law May 16, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

OpenAI announced a new paid artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for businesses called ChatGPT Enterprise Monday that offers benefits for commercial users as it seeks to monetize its AI service.

Key Takeaways

  • ChatGPT Enterprise offers faster performance, unlimited data usage and API credits for paying customers.
  • OpenAI says business data and conversations will remain private and not be used to train AI.
  • OpenAI is currently facing an FTC investigation and a lawsuit over the mishandling of internet user data.

The primary benefits for buyers include uncapped data use, significantly faster performance and API credits. OpenAI says it won't use business data or conversations for AI training purposes.

In today's ChatGPT Enterprise announcement, OpenAI listed Block Inc. (SQ), Canva, Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) and PricewaterhouseCoopers as early users of the technology. ChatGPT Enterprise appears to be the end result of OpenAI's ChatGPT Professional pilot program, which the company announced via its official Discord server in January.

The push to monetize is a critical test for OpenAI, which has been estimated to cost as much as $700,000 to run per day. Less than two weeks ago, Axios reported that "cost and data management hurdles" have left many companies "generative AI projects stuck in [the] pilot phase."

OpenAI is currently staring down an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission over inaccurate data, risk management and consumer protections. That's on top of a June lawsuit against OpenAI alleging the firm "misused vast quantities of internet users' data."

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. OpenAI. "Introducing ChatGPT Enterprise."

  2. Tech Crunch. "OpenAI Begins Piloting ChatGPT Professional, a Premium Version of Its Viral Chatbot."

  3. The Information. "Microsoft Readies AI Chip as Machine Learning Costs Surge."

  4. Axios. "Companies Struggle to Deploy AI Due to High Costs and Confusion."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description