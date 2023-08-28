OpenAI Launches Paid Chatbot for Businesses

OpenAI announced a new paid artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for businesses called ChatGPT Enterprise Monday that offers benefits for commercial users as it seeks to monetize its AI service.

Key Takeaways ChatGPT Enterprise offers faster performance, unlimited data usage and API credits for paying customers.

OpenAI says business data and conversations will remain private and not be used to train AI.

OpenAI is currently facing an FTC investigation and a lawsuit over the mishandling of internet user data.

The primary benefits for buyers include uncapped data use, significantly faster performance and API credits. OpenAI says it won't use business data or conversations for AI training purposes.

In today's ChatGPT Enterprise announcement, OpenAI listed Block Inc. (SQ), Canva, Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) and PricewaterhouseCoopers as early users of the technology. ChatGPT Enterprise appears to be the end result of OpenAI's ChatGPT Professional pilot program, which the company announced via its official Discord server in January.

The push to monetize is a critical test for OpenAI, which has been estimated to cost as much as $700,000 to run per day. Less than two weeks ago, Axios reported that "cost and data management hurdles" have left many companies "generative AI projects stuck in [the] pilot phase."

OpenAI is currently staring down an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission over inaccurate data, risk management and consumer protections. That's on top of a June lawsuit against OpenAI alleging the firm "misused vast quantities of internet users' data."

