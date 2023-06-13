Oracle's Results Beat Estimates, Announces Generative AI Services

Key Takeaways Oracle posted better-than-expected earnings, a strong sales outlook, and announced plans to develop generative AI services.

Cloud services and license support revenue jumped 23%.

Shares traded at an all-time high following the news.

Shares of Oracle (ORCL) climbed to an all-time high on Tuesday morning after the computer technology firm posted better-than-expected results, gave a strong sales outlook, and announced plans to develop generative artificial intelligence (AI) services.

Oracle reported fiscal 2023 fourth quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67, with revenue up 17% to $3.8 billion. Both exceeded estimates. The gains were fueled by sales in its cloud services and license support unit, which jumped 23% to $9.37 billion.

CEO Safra Catz noted that Oracle’s full-year revenue reached an all-time high of $50 billion, and that both its infrastructure and cloud applications growth have been accelerating. She indicated the company anticipates current quarter revenue to rise 8% to 10%, above forecasts. EPS is predicted to be $1.12 to $1.16. Analysts had been looking for $1.14.

Oracle also said it plans to develop “powerful, generative AI services for organizations worldwide,” which will help “automate end-to-end business processes, improve decision-making, and enhance customer experience.” The company explained the system will be created in collaboration with AI technology firm Cohere, which will train, build, and deploy its generative AI models on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Oracle shares were up more than 1% and trading at a record high on Tuesday morning following the news. They were up more than 40% year-to-date.

