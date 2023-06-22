Overstock Wins Auction for Some Bed Bath & Beyond Assets for $21.5 Million

Overstock (OSTK) won an auction for Bed Bath & Beyond's intellectual property and digital assets for $21.5 million, according to court documents filed Thursday morning.

All physical stores of Bed Bath will be closed down.

Buy Buy Baby's auction will be held separately.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy earlier this year after a steep drop in demand and swelling losses left the company unable to purchase the inventory required to support sales. With the closure of its stores, Bed Bath & Beyond would exist in name alone, and the sale of its brand name, business data, and digital assets to Overstock will still need to be approved at a hearing on Tuesday.

Shares of Overstock jumped over 10% in early trading following the news.

YCharts

Last week, Overstock offered to purchase assets at the bid price, but Bed Bath & Beyond had said it would continue to solicit other offers. JOWA Brands was the backup bidder for Bed Bath & Beyond's Wamsutta brand, a private sheets and towel label owned by the failed home goods retailers. Software company Ten Twenty Four, which helps owners maximize vacation rental revenues and does business as Beyond Pricing, was the backup bidder for Bed Bath & Beyond's Beyond.com asset.

Bed Bath & Beyond will run a separate sale process for its Buy Buy Baby chain. Retail investment firm Go Global Retail, owner of children's apparel retailer Jani And Jack, is reportedly bidding to purchase the baby-focused business.

