P&G Beats Profit and Sales Estimates on Higher Prices

Key Takeaways Procter & Gamble exceeded earnings and revenue estimates for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter with the help of higher prices.

The company said the gains came despite the consumer product maker facing "cost headwinds."

P&G's outlook came in below forecasts as it warned macroeconomic challenges could affect its fiscal 2024 results.

Higher prices for its products helped Procter & Gamble (PG) post better-than-expected quarterly results, and shares rose more than 3% in early trading on Friday to their highest level since April 2022, although the consumer products maker warned about fiscal 2024 sales.

P&G posted fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.37, with revenue up 5% to $20.55 billion. Both were above estimates. Organic sales grew 8%, which the company said was attributable to a 7% gain from higher pricing and a 2% rise from a favorable mix of products. Shipment volumes declined 1%.

All of P&G’s segments had organic sales increases, led by an 11% jump in beauty products and a 9% advance in baby, feminine, and family care products.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jon Moeller said the solid results came despite the company's facing “significant cost headwinds.” He added that P&G anticipates that it will be dealing with “continued macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges” in the new fiscal year.

P&G predicted 2024 revenue would increase 3% to 4%, below forecasts. It projected EPS would rise 6% to 9%, while analysts were looking for 8.8%.