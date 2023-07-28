P&G Beats Profit and Sales Estimates on Higher Prices

Published July 28, 2023
Procter & Gamble products

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Procter & Gamble exceeded earnings and revenue estimates for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter with the help of higher prices.
  • The company said the gains came despite the consumer product maker facing "cost headwinds."
  • P&G's outlook came in below forecasts as it warned macroeconomic challenges could affect its fiscal 2024 results.

Higher prices for its products helped Procter & Gamble (PG) post better-than-expected quarterly results, and shares rose more than 3% in early trading on Friday to their highest level since April 2022, although the consumer products maker warned about fiscal 2024 sales.

P&G posted fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.37, with revenue up 5% to $20.55 billion. Both were above estimates. Organic sales grew 8%, which the company said was attributable to a 7% gain from higher pricing and a 2% rise from a favorable mix of products. Shipment volumes declined 1%.

All of P&G’s segments had organic sales increases, led by an 11% jump in beauty products and a 9% advance in baby, feminine, and family care products. 

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jon Moeller said the solid results came despite the company's facing “significant cost headwinds.” He added that P&G anticipates that it will be dealing with “continued macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges” in the new fiscal year.

P&G predicted 2024 revenue would increase 3% to 4%, below forecasts. It projected EPS would rise 6% to 9%, while analysts were looking for 8.8%.

PG year-to-date

YCharts
