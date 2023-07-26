PacWest Shares Soar After Merger with Rival Banc of California

PacWest Bank (PACW) shares soared in pre-market trading on Wednesday after news of its acquisition by its smaller rival, Banc of California (BANC), in a $1.1 billion all-stock deal. PacWest was up about 28%, and Banc of California shares rose roughly 3% in early trading on Wednesday.

Key Takeaways PacWest will merge with Banc of California in a $1.1 billion all-stock deal.

The lenders together will raise $400 million by issuing new shares to private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge Partners.

PacWest shareholders will receive 0.66 Banc of California shares for each share they own.

The lenders together will raise $400 million by selling newly issued stock at $12.30 per share to private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge Partners. PacWest shareholders will receive 0.66 Banc of California common stock shares for each ordinary share they own.

The recent banking crisis was hard on the 24-year-old PacWest Bank, which saw its deposits fall off its balance sheet this year. The combined balance sheet of the two institutions will include $30.5 billion in deposits—a significant step down from the $34 billion that PacWest had at the start of the year.

The merged bank, which will operate under Banc of California's name, will have $36 billion in assets and $25.3 billion in total loans. The merger is expected to close in late 2023 or early 2024.

PacWest had been shrinking its balance sheet this year by selling off its loans. In June, it announced a deal to sell a $3.54 billion lender finance portfolio to Ares Management, an asset management company, as one of the measures to pacify its investors after the collapse of other regional banks.

Earlier this year, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said regulators must be open to mergers among mid-sized banks owing to the current banking environment.

After The Wall Street Journal reported the deal, PacWest closed down 27% on Tuesday before soaring up on Wednesday morning.