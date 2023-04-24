Rising Expenses Likely Slashed PacWest Earnings by a Third

Exponentially higher interest costs probably took a toll on first-quarter results

By
Lyle Niedens
Full Bio
Lyle spent most of the past two decades in a variety of product, communication and financial writing roles with large asset managers and mutual fund distributors, mostly recently as vice president, director of product development with Waddell & Reed/Ivy Distributors Inc. Previously, he spent a decade in senior roles as an editor and reporter with business publications and financial news wires, including Dow Jones, BridgeNewsand Knight-Ridder Financial News. A graduate of the University of Kansas with an M.B.A. and a B.S. in journalism, he lives in Westwood, KS, a suburb of Kansas City, with his wife, Caryl, and their sons, Conley and Pierce.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 24, 2023
Pacific Western Bank headquarters in Beverly Hills, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Rising expenses, primarily from soaring interest costs, likely reduced PacWest Bancorp's (PACW) profit by about a third in the first quarter.

Key Takeaways

  • Analysts estimate PacWest's interest expenses increased 20-fold in the first quarter.
  • Revenue likely fell along with net interest income.
  • Total deposits likely dropped during the quarter, but interest-bearing deposits probably rose slightly from the same period a year ago.

PacWest, one of several California-based regional banks investors scrutinized in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's demise last month, likely will report net income of $78.9 million, or 66 cents a share, according to estimates compiled by Visible Alpha. The bank earned $119.8 million, or $1.02 per share, in the same period a year ago.

Consensus projections peg the company's revenue at $316.2 million, down 5% from last year's first quarter. The expected decline reflects a projected 9% drop in net interest income to $285.4 million from $312.7 million. The bank will report earnings after markets close Tuesday.

PacWest Key Stats
   Q1 2023 (est)  Q1 2022  Q1 2021
Adjusted EPS ($)  0.66  1.02  1.32
Revenue ($M)  316  333  309
Interest Expense ($M)  268  14  12
Source: Visible Alpha

Interest Costs Soar

Rising interest rates creating losses for banks' bond investments led to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank. But that's not how rising rates hurt PacWest during the quarter.

Instead, higher rates likely caused an almost 20-fold increase in the bank's interest expense. Higher interest rates likely boosted interest income, too, but only by about 60%. Consequently, the bank's net interest income, accounting for about 90% of its revenue, probably shrank.

Meanwhile, the company's non-interest expenses also likely rose by 15%, reflecting inflationary impacts on compensation, insurance premiums, fees, and other costs.

PacWest is expected to have set aside $10 million for loan losses, compared with no such provisions a year ago. While non-performing loans likely increased 64% to $109 million, that's still less than 1% of the bank's $28.5 billion loan portfolio.

Customers drained deposits from some banks during March's banking turmoil, and PacWest's total deposits likely fell 17% between the beginning and the end of the quarter. But interest-earning deposits probably dropped just 13% over the quarter and likely will remain 3% higher than a year ago.

PacWest's shares have lost 50% of their value so far this year, most of it being lost amid frenzied concern about unrealized balanced sheet losses in the banking system. The S&P Bank Select Industry index fell 17%.

Total return of PacWest stock, the S&P 500, and the S&P Banks Select Industry Index.
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Visible Alpha. "Financial Data."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description