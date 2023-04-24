PacWest Key Stats Q1 2023 (est) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Adjusted EPS ($) 0.66 1.02 1.32 Revenue ($M) 316 333 309 Interest Expense ($M) 268 14 12

Source: Visible Alpha

Interest Costs Soar

Rising interest rates creating losses for banks' bond investments led to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank. But that's not how rising rates hurt PacWest during the quarter.

Instead, higher rates likely caused an almost 20-fold increase in the bank's interest expense. Higher interest rates likely boosted interest income, too, but only by about 60%. Consequently, the bank's net interest income, accounting for about 90% of its revenue, probably shrank.

Meanwhile, the company's non-interest expenses also likely rose by 15%, reflecting inflationary impacts on compensation, insurance premiums, fees, and other costs.

PacWest is expected to have set aside $10 million for loan losses, compared with no such provisions a year ago. While non-performing loans likely increased 64% to $109 million, that's still less than 1% of the bank's $28.5 billion loan portfolio.

Customers drained deposits from some banks during March's banking turmoil, and PacWest's total deposits likely fell 17% between the beginning and the end of the quarter. But interest-earning deposits probably dropped just 13% over the quarter and likely will remain 3% higher than a year ago.

PacWest's shares have lost 50% of their value so far this year, most of it being lost amid frenzied concern about unrealized balanced sheet losses in the banking system. The S&P Bank Select Industry index fell 17%.