PacWest Shares Gain as the Bank Sells off $3.5 Billion in Loans

Key Takeaways PacWest shares gained close to 7% in early trading on Monday after announcing it would sell a $3.5 billion loan portfolio to Ares Management.

Ares said the portfolio consists of high quality, senior secured, asset-backed loans.

PacWest has been taking steps to shore up its financial position after two big regional bank failures rocked the sector.

Shares of PacWest (PACW) advanced close to 7% in early trading on Monday after investment manager Ares Management Corporation (ARES) agreed to purchase a $3.54 billion specialty finance loan portfolio from the struggling regional bank.

Ares said that the portfolio consisted of “high quality, senior secured, asset-backed loans,” originated by PacWest’s Lender Finance Unit. Ares pointed out that the debt included consumer loans, small business loans, timeshare receivables, auto loans, asset manager and fund finance loans, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

PacWest noted that the first tranche of the sale closed last week, and generated $2.01 billion in proceeds before transaction costs.

Jeffrey Kramer, partner and portfolio manager in Alternative Credit at Ares, said the transaction will “broaden and enhance” the company’s Alternative Credit lineup. Joel Holsinger, partner and co-head of Alternative Credit, added that Ares’ scale and flexible mandates in the private credit market make it “an ideal partner to the banking community as they optimize their balance sheets and strengthen their financial position.” PacWest CEO Paul Taylor said the deal “will improve our liquidity and capital as we continue to implement our announced strategy to return our focus to relationship-based community banking.”

PacWest was among several mid-sized banks that have been under pressure since the March collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. It has been taking steps to shore up its financial position, including selling $5.7 billion in loans to real estate investment firm Kennedy Wilson Holdings (KW). Kennedy Wilson received the first tranche earlier this month.

PacWest Bancorp shares were higher following the news, but they have lost more than two-thirds of their value since the banking turmoil in March. Ares Management Corporation shares rose as well.

