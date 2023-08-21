Palo Alto Networks Shares Surge After Earnings Beat on Cybersecurity Demand

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares rallied and were up over 15% as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday after the company reported higher-than-expected earnings and billings on robust demand for its cybersecurity services.

Shares had tumbled last week amid concerns about the timing of its release after the bell on Friday.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.44, higher than the $1.28 analysts anticipated.



Palo Alto Networks said its revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter grew 26% year-over-year to $2 billion, compared to $1.6 billion for the same period in 2022. Net income was $227.7 million or $0.64 per diluted share, up from $3.3 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.44, higher than the $1.28 analysts expected.

The company's fiscal fourth-quarter billings were up 18% year-over-year to $3.2 billion. Palo Alto forecasted its fiscal first quarter billings to be between $2.05 billion and $2.08 billion, with revenue between $1.82 billion and $1.85 billion, below estimates of $1.93 billion.

Chief Financial Officer Dipak Golechha said the company's operating margins were up 500 basis points as the company continued to focus on profitability, and Chair and CEO Nikesh Arora said they were pleased with the reception of the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-based security automation platform, XSIAM.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks had plummeted nearly 20% on Friday amid concerns about the timing of its earnings release after the bell that day. However, with Monday's gains, shares were up more than 73% year-to-date.