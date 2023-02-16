Paramount Global Profit Drops as Ad Revenue Slumps

Key Takeaways
- Paramount Global (PARA) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Thursday, Feb. 16.
- The entertainment company fell short of analysts' expectation on revenue and profit, sending its share price lower.
- The company noted a decline in ad revenue and announced price increases for its Paramount+ streaming service.
Paramount Global (PARA) shares fell after it significantly missed quarterly earnings estimates as TV ad revenue dropped, and it announced a price hike for its Paramount+ streaming service.
The media company posted fourth quarter profit of $0.08 per share, just a third of what analysts had been anticipating. Revenue rose 1.7% to $8.13 billion, also short of forecasts.
Ad sales at its TV Media unit dipped 6.6% to $5.88 billion. The company indicated that a boost in customer spending on political commercials could not overcome a drop in impressions and currency fluctuations. Streaming revenue was up 30.2% to $1.4 billion, and its Paramount+ service added a record 9.9 million subscribers, giving it 56 million.
Paramount+ Price Hike
The company explained that when Paramount+ combines with Showtime in the third quarter, the price of the ad-free Paramount+ premium tier, which will include Showtime, will go up to $11.99 per month from $9.99. The monthly cost of the basic plan without Showtime and with ads will increase to $5.99 from $4.99.
CEO Bob Bakish was bullish on Paramount's long-term future, saying "we expect to return the company to earnings growth in 2024."
Shares of Paramount Global were down 4% on Feb. 16, and they've lost about a third of their value in the past year.