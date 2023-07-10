Parent Company of Failed Silicon Valley Bank Sues FDIC For $1.93 Billion

The parent company of a failed bank is suing regulators for some of its money back.

Key Takeaways The bankrupt holding company that formerly owned the defunct Silicon Valley Bank is suing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for $1.93 billion.

The lawsuit alleges the regulator illegally held on to funds it seized when SVB imploded in March.

The lawsuit also alleges that not having access to these funds is hampering recovery of funds in the bankruptcy process.

The FDIC made good both insured and uninsured deposits after SVB's failure, which cost its Deposit Insurance Fund about $20 billion.

SVB Financial Group, the bankrupt holding company that owned the defunct Silicon Valley Bank, filed a lawsuit against the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for $1.93 billion Sunday in a bankruptcy court in New York, accusing the regulator of illegally holding on to funds that it seized when SVB imploded in March.

When SVB failed amid a million-dollar-a-minute $42 billion bank run, the government swooped in to take over the capsizing bank’s assets and guarantee deposits. In a bid to stabilize the banking system and prevent bank runs from spreading to other institutions, the FDIC covered both insured deposits that were under the FDIC’s $250,000 limit, and uninsured ones that exceeded the limit. SVB's failure cost the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund about $20 billion.

The $1.93 billion in question was the cash balance of three uninsured accounts, plus interest SVBG now says it’s owed. SVBFG’s suit argues that the bank’s parent company is entitled to be made good along with other depositors.

“These continuing violations are having a significant impact on the Debtor,” SVBFG’s lawyers wrote in the lawsuit. “The $1.93 billion in Account Funds is the core estate asset. The Debtor’s lack of access to these Account Funds is impeding its ability to reorganize, and causing harm to the Debtor on a continuous basis.”

The FDIC declined to comment on the suit, a spokesperson for the regulator said via email.