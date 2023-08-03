PayPal's Adjusted Operating Margin Misses Its Forecast, and Shares Plunge

Published August 03, 2023
PayPal

NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • PayPal's adjusted operating margin dropped below its estimate, sending shares lower.
  • The company also put aside more money to cover bad loans.
  • The payment services provider's earnings and revenue were better than forecast.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) beat quarterly profit and sales estimates, but a drop in adjusted operating margin and money set aside to cover bad loans sent shares lower.

PayPal reported fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16, with revenue increasing 7% to $7.29 billion. Both were above analysts’ forecasts. 

However, adjusted operating margin fell to 21.4%, below the company’s previous estimate of 22%. PayPal blamed the miss on its credit portfolio, where revenue was less than expected and the firm increased its loss provisions. Acting CFO Gabrielle Rabinovitch noted that PayPal specifically faced pressure from its business loans. 

The company’s transaction fees also raised concerns, with PayPal’s take rate of 1.74% coming in below estimates. 

Rabinovitch added that the decision in June to sell the firm’s European buy now, pay later (BNPL) receivables to investment management firm KKR “helps optimize our balance sheet and is another example of disciplined capital allocation.” PayPal said it will receive about $1.8 billion of proceeds when the deal closes, which is expected before the end of the year. 

PayPal shares fell over 10% on Thursday morning following the news, dropping into negative territory for the year. 

